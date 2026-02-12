Kyle Cooke Discusses Amanda Batula's Decision to Stop Watching ‘Summer House’ Together

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who rose to fame on Bravo’s Summer House, ceased watching the show together prior to their recent separation. In an interview on Carl Radke’s “More Life” podcast, Cooke shared insights into the challenges their relationship faced while following the series.

Kyle Cooke said watching 'Summer House' together started causing real fights at home.



Cooke, 43, recounted that during the initial years of their relationship, he and Batula, 34, enjoyed watching the show together. However, he noted that this habit eventually led to conflicts mirroring the show’s drama. “Sometimes that led to us literally having the same exact fight we just watched,” he explained, indicating the strain on their home life.

The reality star explained that arguments on the show often mirrored their own issues.

Around Seasons 6 and 7, Batula decided to put an end to their viewing sessions. Cooke revealed, “Amanda was like, ‘I’d rather not watch with you,’” highlighting the difficulties they encountered while navigating the show’s content.

Despite the challenges, Cooke maintained his interest in watching the episodes alone. “I love seeing for the first time things I wasn’t a part of, even when people are literally talking s--- about me,” he stated, reflecting on his continued engagement with the series.

Amanda Batula eventually decided she did not want to watch the series with him anymore.

Radke expressed his understanding of the struggles couples face when watching reality TV together. He recalled his own experiences with ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, noting the difficulties in their relationship due to similar circumstances.

The podcast episode was recorded on January 3, prior to the couple’s breakup announcement via Instagram. In their message, Cooke and Batula stated, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple.” They requested privacy as they focus on personal growth.

The podcast was recorded shortly before the couple announced their split.

Cooke hinted at a “new chapter” during the podcast, emphasizing the importance of happiness in his life. “Sometimes it’s not so obvious,” he remarked, suggesting that both he and Batula are on separate paths moving forward.