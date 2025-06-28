Cindy Crawford Is on a 'Mission to Find' Christie Brinkley a 'Quality Man' as She Can't 'Fathom' How She's Single
Cindy Crawford is on a mission to help her longtime friend Christie Brinkley find love.
Beyond promoting Brinkley's memoir, Crawford aims to play matchmaker by connecting her friend with eligible bachelors in her and husband Rande Gerber's social circle.
"Cindy has known, and loved, Christie for years. When she was a young model starting out in the industry, Christie was always very kind and welcoming and that's not something Cindy will ever forget," the insider told a news outlet. "In a lot of ways, she looks up to Christie because she's been such a trailblazer in the industry and in life, too."
At 59, Crawford is astonished by Brinkley, who recently turned 71. "Cindy can't believe Christie is 71 because she looks decades younger and has the energy of someone half her age," the source shared.
"Cindy can't fathom how a woman as phenomenal as Christie could be single. Cindy has set her mind to fixing that. Between her and Rande, they have a huge circle of friends, and Cindy is putting the word out to all of them that she's on a mission to find Christie a quality man," the insider added. "Christie is very touched that Cindy would want to go out of her way like this."
The insider assured that Brinkley's hopes for romance are genuine.
"And truth be told, she is genuinely hoping it will lead to something because she is quite lonely these days. She'd love to have a partner. She's not going to settle, but love is still something she hopes for," the source added.
Brinkley knows relationships well, having married four times. Her first marriage to François Allaux lasted from 1973 to 1981, followed by a high-profile union with Billy Joel from 1985 until 1994. After a brief marriage to Richard Taubman in 1994, she married Peter Halsey Cook, with their marriage ending in 2008.
The Monroe, Mich., native recently shared insights about her marriage to Joel in her April memoir, Uptown Girl. She recalls her first impression of the "Piano Man" singer: "He definitely didn't look like a rock star."
Candidly, she reminisced about their first meeting, admitting she quickly fell "hopelessly in love" with him.
"The man was sunburned to a crisp, his face the same color as cranberries and unctuous with oil, which he'd undoubtedly slathered on to soothe the burn, topped by what I like to call 'the Long Island bubble:' a carapace of curly shellacked hair popular in the 1980s in parts of suburban New York," she wrote in the book, according to People.
Brinkley added that she wasn't even sure if his name was Billy Joel or Billy Joe upon their first encounter. "I decided to play it safe," she recalled. "You look like a 'Joe' to me."
Reflecting on their connection, she shared, "We laughed like you couldn't believe. But also he was so sensitive and he did all the old-fashioned things — the flowers, the notes and the poems and the songs. He was going into the recording studio and he was writing all these songs and saying, 'This one's for you.' How could I not fall in love with him?"
She continued, "When I heard him sing on stage, I found myself undeniably attached to this physically hot and charismatic man."