Cindy Crawford Is on a 'Mission to Find' Christie Brinkley a 'Quality Man' as She Can't 'Fathom' How She's Single

At 59, Crawford is astonished by Brinkley, who recently turned 71. "Cindy can't believe Christie is 71 because she looks decades younger and has the energy of someone half her age," the source shared.

"Cindy can't fathom how a woman as phenomenal as Christie could be single. Cindy has set her mind to fixing that. Between her and Rande, they have a huge circle of friends, and Cindy is putting the word out to all of them that she's on a mission to find Christie a quality man," the insider added. "Christie is very touched that Cindy would want to go out of her way like this."