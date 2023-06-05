Claudia Conway Became a Playboy Bunny to 'Reclaim' Her 'Womanhood and 'Femininity' After Being 'Preyed Upon' in Her Mid-Teens
Claudia Conway revealed why she decided to embark on her latest endeavor: becoming a Playboy Bunny.
"the only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the 18-year-old wrote via Twitter on May 23. "now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice." She continued, "i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you. autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them. sending you all light and love on this tuesday."
Of course, a slew of people praised the star for paving her own path.
One person wrote, "Very strong and beautiful words Claudia. Your story is one for you to tell," while another said, "You go, girl. I know you are going to be great. You already are."
A third person added, "Live the story you want to live."
Last month, the magazine shared the news about Conway, whose parents are former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway and George Conway.
"Introducing your newest Bunny: @claudiamconway," Playboy’s Instagram account wrong alongside a seductive photo of Claudia.
"See her exclusive content, only on @PlayboyCenterfold," the message continued.
The Conway family has made headlines in the past, as Claudia has disagreed with her mother over politics.
However, she seems to be in a much better place with both her parents, especially after people commented on their split.
"What is with you guys and your obscure fascination with other people's marriages?" she asked. "My parents' business is not a political talking point fyi."
"I love both of my parents equally fyi and think that their business should be handled offline and in the privacy of their own homes. There is no need for people to spin stories and twist words for exploitation and attention. That's all. Peace and love always!! Sending everyone healing energy today," Claudia concluded.