Newest Playboy Bunny! See Claudia Conway's Most Sultry Snaps
From politician's daughter to Playboy Bunny!
Claudia Conway, 18, has graced us with some stunning snaps as of late after she announced her recent Playboy contract. The former wild child, who is daughter to famous Republican politicians Kellyanne and George Conway, has always served a gorgeous look since becoming famous for her leftist ideas amid her parents' beliefs.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of her streamy photos!
Most recently, on May 30, the teen uploaded a bikini photo to kick off the summer season. The blonde beauty showed off her figure in a white string bikini as her locks blew in the wind. She also wore a gold "K" necklace and gold hoops.
"⭐️," she captioned the upload.
The post came a week after Playboy released that Claudia is one of their newest models. At the time, the brand shared, "Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform."
"We welcome her and support her choices," they said continued.
On May 25, Claudia shared some snaps of her prom night. The senior wore a tight-fitting black dress as she stood next to her date in an all-black suit. She wore her hair down effortlessly in loose waves and had on a perfectly glossed pout.
"Stream is it obvious by zach kyle," she wrote alongside the beautiful photos.
The upload came just a few days following Playboy's declaration, to which the former American Idol contestant explained the reasoning for her decision.
"The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the social media star said via Twitter. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."
On May 7, the activist showed off her toned body in a bright orange bikini. She went au naturale with little to no makeup and unstyled hair as she stood by the pool.
"babe wake up claudia posted," she penned the saucy images.
Fans couldn't get enough of the Gen-Z icon's pictures in her comments section.
"I'M UP," oner person replied, while another said, "wowza 😍😍😍."
On February 19, Claudia posted a photo in a tan curve hugging dress while in full glam.
"i <3 my digital camera," she wrote, to which fans gushed, "And clearly, the camera loves you back," and "D*** MA WHO MODELING????? WHO THE PHOTOGRAPHER??????"