Newest Playboy Bunny! See Claudia Conway's Most Sultry Snaps

On May 25, Claudia shared some snaps of her prom night. The senior wore a tight-fitting black dress as she stood next to her date in an all-black suit. She wore her hair down effortlessly in loose waves and had on a perfectly glossed pout.

"Stream is it obvious by zach kyle," she wrote alongside the beautiful photos.

The upload came just a few days following Playboy's declaration, to which the former American Idol contestant explained the reasoning for her decision.

"The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the social media star said via Twitter. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."