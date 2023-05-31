Claudia Conway Flaunts Bikini Body After Announcing New Playboy Gig: Photo
Beach days! Claudia Conway put her summer body on display via a Tuesday, May 30, post, in which she donned a white string bikini and cream cardigan while sitting in the sand.
The star had her blonde locks pushed to one side, and she also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace with the letter K dangling from the gold string.
The 18-year-old's sultry post comes one week after Playboy announced she was one of their newest models.
"Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform," the brand shared in her introduction. "We welcome her and support her choices."
Many were surprised by the former American Idol contestant's decision given her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway, are prominent political figures. However, the teen is ignoring the negativity, and she even gave some insight as to why she decided to take on the headline-making role.
"The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the social media star stated on Twitter. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."
"I believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you," she added. "Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them."
Claudia first went viral on TikTok due to the tension she had with her mom, claiming she suffered from "emotional abuse." However, the two are now on better terms, with the model insisting in December that their "relationship is great."