OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Claudia Conway
OK LogoNEWS

Claudia Conway Flaunts Bikini Body After Announcing New Playboy Gig: Photo

claudia conway flaunts bikini body
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram
By:

May 30 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Beach days! Claudia Conway put her summer body on display via a Tuesday, May 30, post, in which she donned a white string bikini and cream cardigan while sitting in the sand.

The star had her blonde locks pushed to one side, and she also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and a necklace with the letter K dangling from the gold string.

Article continues below advertisement
claudia conway
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram

The 18-year-old's sultry post comes one week after Playboy announced she was one of their newest models.

"Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform," the brand shared in her introduction. "We welcome her and support her choices."

Article continues below advertisement
claudia conway
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram

Many were surprised by the former American Idol contestant's decision given her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway, are prominent political figures. However, the teen is ignoring the negativity, and she even gave some insight as to why she decided to take on the headline-making role.

MORE ON:
Claudia Conway
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"The only comment i’ll provide: when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me," the social media star stated on Twitter. "Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."

claudia conway
Source: @claudiamconway/instagram

"I believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you," she added. "Autonomy and freedom are two things everyone should have. don’t let someone capitalize off of your vulnerabilities— reclaim them."

Claudia first went viral on TikTok due to the tension she had with her mom, claiming she suffered from "emotional abuse." However, the two are now on better terms, with the model insisting in December that their "relationship is great."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.