Clayton Echard Fires Back at Gabby Windey for 'Bullying' His Dance Moves: 'Do Better'
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard is taking a stand against his ex Gabby Windey after she threw shade at his dancing videos during a recent podcast appearance.
The drama unfolded when Windey, 34, appeared on the April 2 episode of "Las Culturistas," where she poked fun at Echard's moves, claiming they’d make you “run … you’ll wish you didn’t have eyes.”
But Echard, 31, wasn’t having it. Just four days later, he clapped back in an explosive Instagram video, declaring, "Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no other way around it."
Echard’s fiery response opened with a clip of Windey’s comments, and things just heated up from there.
"You’re attacking me for my physical appearance, you’re attacking me for a passion that I love that’s changed my life. It’s unnecessary and it’s not funny," he asserted.
He didn’t stop there, going on to call out the consequences of Windey's jabs. "You have such a large platform and you’re setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening," he elaborated.
"I don’t want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better, Gabby."
Echard went on to defend his love for dance, calling it a confidence-booster.
"[Dancing] has brought so much self-love and self confidence that I’m truly so grateful to have found something that I get to work on myself every day and challenge myself," he said.
He added: "I’m not the greatest at it and I’m aware of that, I’m not delusional, but it’s me vs. me every single day... it’s movement therapy and it’s allowed me to release a lot of my anger and frustrations."
With the comment that they hadn’t spoken "in three years," Echard didn't hold back. “She has continued to take shots at me and it’s just unnecessary,” he lamented.
As Echard’s video made waves, fans leapt to his defense. "Keep doing you Clayton!” cheered Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan.
One fan added, "Only insecure people try to put others down, [especially] publicly like that. Keep shining and dancing."
On the flip side, not everyone was harsh on Windey. Some suggested her comments could have been taken out of context. "I really think she was just being cheeky and sarcastic in the podcast. I do agree she took it too far, but I don’t think that was her intention," said Instagram blogger Zachary Reality.
For a bit of background, Windey and Echard’s love story was short-lived during season 26 of The Bachelor. With Windey finishing as a finalist alongside Rachel Recchia, both were ultimately dumped when Echard chose Susie Evans instead. Following their explosive finale, the couple confirmed their relationship during the After the Final Rose special in March 2022, only to split a few months later.
After their Bachelor heartbreak, Windey and Recchia co-led season 19 of The Bachelorette. Windey got briefly engaged to Erich Schwer before their split in November 2022 and has been happily tied to Robby Hoffman since May 2023, even tying the knot in January.