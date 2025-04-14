Clayton Echard Fires Back at Gabby Windey for 'Bullying' His Dance Moves: 'Do Better'

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard is taking a stand against his ex Gabby Windey after she threw shade at his dancing videos during a recent podcast appearance.

The drama unfolded when Windey, 34, appeared on the April 2 episode of "Las Culturistas," where she poked fun at Echard's moves, claiming they’d make you “run … you’ll wish you didn’t have eyes.”

But Echard, 31, wasn’t having it. Just four days later, he clapped back in an explosive Instagram video, declaring, "Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no other way around it."