It Takes Two!'The Bachelorette' Preview Teases Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia's Unprecedented Season: 'He Never Loved Me ..."
There's less than one week to go until fans of The Bachelorette get to witness Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey embark on their journey to find love, and if the commercial preview is any indication, there's going to be twice as much drama, tears and roses!
The video starts out on a hopeful note, as Recchia insists, "I have no doubt, we are going to meet our fiancés."
This is the first time any season in the Bachelor franchise has had two leads, so needless to say, things aren't going to be easy, as even Windey admits, "We're figuring out things as we go."
Other footage shows the ladies and their 32 suitors traveling the world, as host Jesse Palmer reveals they've be sailing along the northern coast of Europe.
At one point, Windey is seen in tears and asks if she's made a "mistake," while another man seems to tell Recchia that he didn't want to accept her rose since he's "here for Gabby." Another scene sees Windey declaring, "He never loved me."
Both of the leads were finalists on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and though he professed his love for each, he changed his mind after the fantasy suites and decided to purse Susie Evans instead, who had left on her own accord shortly beforehand.
Since Windey and Reccia were left jilted, the show decided to give each of them another shot at love and hand out the roses together.
Some viewers felt it was unfair for the women to have to share the spotlight, but so far, they've vocalized their support for the other.
"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Windey noted, while Reccia added, "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."
Bachelor alum Catherine Guidici exclusively told OK! that she's looking forward to seeing how the fresh take on things plays out.
"It will be a really interesting season," she shared. "I think the Bachelor always does a good job of adapting and trying to figure out a way to please their audience, so I am excited to see what they do."