Longtime Clinton Aide Huma Abedin, 47, and Alex Soros, 38, Son of Billionaire Democratic Donor George, Are a 'Perfect Match': 'He's Insanely Wealthy and Powerful'
Huma Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, has made her new relationship with Alex Soros official, and several insiders have called the couple a "perfect match."
Abdein posted a photo on Instagram on Valentine's Day, showing her cuddling up with Soros, the son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros. The picture was taken at a Parisian restaurant and featured red roses on the table.
Many insiders told outlets they were surprised by the post as they had not heard about the romance before. Some who did know about the couple claimed they were asked to keep things quiet.
One former senior Clinton aide dished, “It’s a classic Clinton world couple. Alex is the perfect match for Huma. He’s insanely wealthy and powerful — everything that Huma cares about.”
A major Democratic donor added, “Huma always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is.”
Alex, who is 38, is nine years younger than Huma. Alex comes from a wealthy family, with his father being one of the top donors to Hillary's presidential campaign in 2016.
The elder Soros is worth $6.7 billion and donates around $1.5 billion yearly to liberal causes through his nonprofit, Open Society Foundation. Alex, who is said to be even more political than his father, is prepared to take over the family business and become a political power player in his own right.
- Who Is Bradley Cooper's New Girlfriend Huma Abdein? Meet The Political Staffer Once Married To Disgraced Politician Anthony Weiner
- Huma Abedin Admits She Doesn't Regret Sticking By Ex Anthony Weiner's Side During Sex Scandals: 'He Was My First Love'
- Ex-Hillary Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Details Sexual Assault By U.S. Senator In New Book: 'All I Wanted Was For The Last 10 Seconds To Be Erased'
Huma had previously separated from her husband, Anthony, who was involved in several scandals and ended up in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. The former couple have a 12-year-old son together, and it is unclear if their divorce is finalized.
Alex and Huma have been seen together in various locations, including Munich, Germany, coinciding with the Munich Security Conference.
They are both politically active and have connections to top Democratic leaders. Alex has hosted fundraisers for Democratic candidates and even had Barack Obama at his home for a fundraiser.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, investor Marc Mezvinksy, are reportedly so close with Alex that he's called the couple “family” in one post online. Huma, on the other hand, has long been reportedly considered a “second daughter” to Hillary by several D.C. insiders.
“She’s very close to the Clintons … but I don’t think this has anything to do with the Clinton world. This has a lot to do with Huma's world and where she sees herself and what she wants for her future,” a major Dem donor shared.
“Huma would have been very happy to be in the pantheon of Amal Clooney, where she is a person on her own beforehand — but if she marries Alex, she goes from being a well-respected, beautiful woman to royalty," they continued. "Huma has always seen herself in that vein. She wouldn’t be the first man or woman that I met that married someone to create an image or a future.”
Page Six spoke to the source.