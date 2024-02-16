Longtime Clinton Aide Huma Abedin, 47, and Alex Soros, 38, Son of Billionaire Democratic Donor George, Are a 'Perfect Match': 'He's Insanely Wealthy and Powerful'

Abdein posted a photo on Instagram on Valentine's Day, showing her cuddling up with Soros, the son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros. The picture was taken at a Parisian restaurant and featured red roses on the table.

Many insiders told outlets they were surprised by the post as they had not heard about the romance before. Some who did know about the couple claimed they were asked to keep things quiet.

One former senior Clinton aide dished, “It’s a classic Clinton world couple. Alex is the perfect match for Huma. He’s insanely wealthy and powerful — everything that Huma cares about.”

A major Democratic donor added, “Huma always wanted to be whatever the American version of royalty is.”