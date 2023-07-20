Anthony Weiner Lashes Out After Podcast Host Tells Him He'll Always Be Known for Sending Explicit Photos to Underage Girls
Disgraced politician Anthony Weiner was up in arms when podcast host Patrick Bet-David mentioned his past sexting scandal on a recent episode.
During a chat, Bet-David brought up the theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton had countless people murdered to cover their tracks in any wrongdoings, and he noted the unfounded claims have become part of the couple's "reputation."
He then went in on Weiner for his infamous crimes, as in 2017, he was given a 21-month jail sentence and was required to register as a sex offender.
"Everybody has a stereotype. You have a reputation whether you like it or not. What's your reputation? Your reputation is you like to text underage girls and you like to talk to girls and you send pictures of your dingaling," Bet-David stated. "That's your reputation. Whatever you do, you can't do anything about it."
A visibly annoyed Weiner interrupted him by telling him he "better get back to" discussing the Clinton theory instead of calling him out for his shady past.
"Trust me, I'm getting back to it," the host retorted. "I have a reputation to ask tough questions and p*** some people off."
Bet-David then listed a few examples of people who have infamous reputations and asked, "How is it that the reputation that follows [the Clintons] is people close to them die? Why is that a story that many people believe in? Why is that?"
"Are the Clintons in their 70s yet?" Weiner replied. "You don’t think I can make a list of other people who are 70 something years old and say, this person died that person died."
The two then engaged in a heated back and forth about the theory, with Bet-David often interrupting.
"Let me finish my thought!" Weiner exclaimed at one point, having to say it more than once to get even halfway through his response. "Listen to me!"
At one point, the outraged dad-of-one literally pointed his finger at Bet-David, and the two each labeled the other as a "bully."
