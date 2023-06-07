VP Kamala Harris Huddles With George Soros Scion Ahead of 2024 Race
Vice President Kamala Harris posed with the son of billionaire George Soros on Tuesday, June 6.
"Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, @KamalaHarris," Alexander Soros captioned the photo of the duo.
The 58-year-old greeted Alexander after she flew from Philadelphia to Washington, where she had an event with Service Employees International Union.
Meanwhile, some people were appalled by the image.
One person wrote, "That is some scary stuff right there," while another said, "Delivering your father's paychecks in person?"
A third person added, "You got the Madame right anyway!"
Rumors are going around that Harris could potentially be gearing up for her own presidential run. The politician has previously met with wealthy donors in the past, including Laurene Powell Jobs and Vanessa Getty.
Alexander, 37, has also made a dozen visits to the White House, according to visitor logs, and he contributed $726,900 to the Biden Victory Fund for the 2020 election, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Due to President Joe Biden's old age, Nikki Haley believes people who vote for him are essentially backing Harris in case anything happens to him.
"I think everybody is trying to cover up for [Joe Biden] because they think he's the only one that can beat [Donald] Trump. That's ridiculous. I am telling you, we've got to get past having all of these people that are older in D.C. We've done that long enough. We need term limits. We need mental competency tests for people over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for people over the age of 50, but these are people that need to be at the top of their game," she declared.
"They're making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on our children's economic future. We can't continue down this path. And let's be very clear if they think it's going to be President Biden, a vote for President Biden, it's actually a vote for president Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris. Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it. They know that it's Kamala Harris that's going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election," she said.