CMA Awards Host Peyton Manning Shades Carrie Underwood For Giving Side-Eye To Luke Bryan Over His Past Anti-Vaccine Digs
Yikes. Peyton Manning reignited past tensions between Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan as he and the country hunk hosted the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 9.
“Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” the retired NFL star, 46, revealed in his opening monologue. "We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been on Sunday Night Football a lot and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight."
“Hell, even I’m nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight,” the “Country Girl” vocalist, 46, joked about himself.
Unlike last year’s award show footage which caught the “Before He Cheats” singer’s annoyed glares, the cameras did not pan over to see Underwood’s expression.
At the 2021 CMA Awards, which was also hosted by Bryan, the father-of-two took shots at NFL athlete Aaron Rodgers' anti-coronavirus vaccine beliefs — which both Underwood, 39, and her husband, Mike Fisher, 42, had received backlash for after supporting the stance on social media.
“Rest assured, we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it is so great to be here with all my fellow artists — tested and together. Or immunized?” the “Play It Again” singer quipped during his opening monologue last year. “Who is it? Just playing.”
Underwood was left unsettled by Bryan’s previous subtle shade as the live broadcast caught her giving a harsh side-eye at the fellow country sensation’s comments.
Days before the 2021 award show, Fisher caused an uproar when he stated, “I stand with @aaronrodgers12. I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."
“But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that,” the former NHL player continued in his highly controversial Instagram post from 2021. “It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers.”
Many social media users were left unpleased after Fisher's debatable statement — and even more angered after Underwood "liked" her husband's post and a similar anti-mask tweet.