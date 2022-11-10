CMA Awards Host Peyton Manning Shades Carrie Underwood For Giving Side-Eye To Luke Bryan Over His Past Anti-Vaccine Digs

Yikes. Peyton Manning reignited past tensions between Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan as he and the country hunk hosted the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 9.

“Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common,” the retired NFL star, 46, revealed in his opening monologue. "We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been on Sunday Night Football a lot and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight."