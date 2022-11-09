Flying Solo! Carrie Underwood Attends BMI Awards While Husband Mike Fisher Is No Where In Sight
Carrie Underwood took the 2022 BMI Country Awards stage by storm while her husband appeared to be no where in sight.
Honoring Toby Keith during the star-studded night, Underwood gave a special performance of the 61-year-old's first chart-topping hit inside Broadcast Music Inc on Music Row in Nashville.
Before Underwood took the stage, she gushed of Keith, "It was artists like you that taught kids like me that greatness is possible." The "Before He Cheats" songstress proceeded to belt out his 1993 song "Should've Been A Cowboy" with a two-piece band joining her.
STILL IN LOVE? EVERYTHING CARRIE UNDERWOOD HAS SAID ABOUT MARRIAGE TO MIKE FISHER
The blonde bombshell looked back on the coveted awards ceremony via Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, sharing a carousel that included a snap of herself beaming next to Keith, as well as a shot of her mid song.
"Fun night at the @BMI Awards last night celebrating #BMIIcon, @tobykeith, and our songwriters for 'If I Didn’t Love You,'" she captioned the photos while applauding those who performed with her.
Notably absent from the social media upload was her hubby, Mike Fisher.
And while their time apart was rumored to previously have caused a rift in their marriage, Underwood is making sure she is putting in an effort to spend as much time with her husband and their brood this time around. Underwood and Fisher share young sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie," an insider previously spilled. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
"It was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," they added, as OK! learned Fisher was tired of being at the beck and call of his wife while she tours.
Though Underwood wanted her family to join her on her months-long Denim and Rhinestones tour, "for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!" explained the source, who noted that the retired NHL player has dreams of his own.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S HUSBAND MIKE FISHER BRINGS THEIR SONS TO HER CONCERT AS COUPLE AIMS TO PATCH UP CRUMBLING MARRIAGE
However, it seems Underwood is content with keeping Fisher at home with the kids. "Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not," the source dished. "She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other."
Despite rumored problems behind closed doors, the lovebirds seemed to have managed to make time for each other amid Underwood's tour. The musician gushed over her kiddos being with her on tour on Sunday, November 6, sharing a photo of herself with one of her sons on stage with the words, "When worlds and roles collide… ❤️❤️❤️."