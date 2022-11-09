Flying Solo! Carrie Underwood Attends BMI Awards While Husband Mike Fisher Is No Where In Sight

"Fun night at the @BMI Awards last night celebrating #BMIIcon, @tobykeith, and our songwriters for 'If I Didn’t Love You,'" she captioned the photos while applauding those who performed with her.

Notably absent from the social media upload was her hubby, Mike Fisher.

And while their time apart was rumored to previously have caused a rift in their marriage, Underwood is making sure she is putting in an effort to spend as much time with her husband and their brood this time around. Underwood and Fisher share young sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.