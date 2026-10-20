Politics CNN's Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten Claims J.D. Vance Is 'by Far' the Least Popular Republican Vice President — Even in His Home State Source: MEGA CNN's data guru Harry Enten had some brutal numbers for historically unpopular Vice President J.D.Vance. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten reported that Vice President J.D. Vance is by far the least popular Republican vice president in modern decades, with a net favorability rating of minus 15 points. Vance's popularity has declined notably across multiple demographics, including among independent voters and in his home state of Ohio. CNN anchor John Berman used clips from Vance's awkward CBS News town hall with Tony Dokoupil to introduce a segment on Vance's low poll numbers. Dokoupil chided Vance, saying that “it’s almost been two years” since Trump’s second term started.

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Source: CNN/youtube Harry Enten had receipts to prove Vice President J.D. Vance's historic unpopularity.

“At a certain point, it becomes your economy, not Joe Biden’s economy,” Dokoupil continued. “Also back in March, right here in Michigan, you said it was just a temporary blip in gas prices. How long is temporary?” “Well, look, um, I don’t think that — when, when this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down,” Vance stuttered. “It was the Iran war that was the beginning of the rising gas prices there, just pure and simple,” Berman said before being joined by Enten to examine data highlighting Vance's historic unpopularity.

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'Ain't Nobody's Buying That Line of Reasoning'

Source: MEGA Harry Enten said 'nobody's buying' J.D. Vance's claim that former President Joe Biden is to blame for the economy.

“I would just say, ain’t nobody’s buying that line of reasoning,” Enten said about Vance blaming gas prices on Biden. “Americans think there’s a lack of reasoning in that argument.” Enten then set up the numbers, saying that while Vance was “three points above water" and “on the positive side of the ledger” at the start of his vice presidency, those numbers are now way down 15 points in what he deemed a “switcheroo” that has moved “18 points in the wrong direction.” “His net favorability among independents has gone from about zero — which ain’t too great, but ain’t too awful — to now about minus-30 points with independents,” Enten continued, adding, “Going the wrong way, the vice president of the United States is.”

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'By Far the Least Popular Republican Vice President'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance is the lowest rated among all modern-day GOP vice presidents, according to polling numbers.

Enten noted that the 42-year-old Veep was the lowest-rated among all Republican vice presidents in net favorability at this point in their terms, citing data for Mike Pence (+1), Richard Cheney (+41), Dan Quayle (-4, the previous lowest-rated) and George H.W. Bush (+10). “So, J.D. Vance, by far the least popular Republican vice president at this point in a vice presidency,” said Enten. An incredulous Berman replied, “But surely he’s doing well in his home state of Ohio?” “But no, he’s not really helpful in Ohio,” said Enten, adding that Vance’s favorability was “now even underwater there.”

'He’s Not Even Helpful in His Own Home State'

Source: CNN/youtube Harry Enten quipped J.D. Vance's numbers are so bad he's 'deep under the Ohio River' in his home state.