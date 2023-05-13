Anderson Cooper Slammed After 'Scolding' Audience for Criticizing Donald Trump's Controversial Town Hall: 'CNN Is Done'

"Many of you have expressed deep anger and disappointment," the news personality said on the Thursday, May 11, installment of Anderson Cooper 360. "Many of you are upset that someone who attempted to destroy our democracy was invited to sit on a stage in front of a crowd of Republican voters to answer questions and predictably continued to spew lie after lie after lie."

"I get it. It was disturbing," he continued. "The man you were so disturbed to see last night, that man is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president."