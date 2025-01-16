Wolf Blitzer Moves to Morning News in Massive CNN Shake-Up as Ratings Continue to Plummet

CNN's veteran anchor Wolf Blitzer is making the move to morning news as the network plans to shuffle its line-up to help boost ratings.

Blitzer is one of the network's longest-tenured anchors and current host of The Situation Room at 6 p.m. However, according to sources from inside the network, he will now team up with Pamela Brown on a new morning show. The reported change means the 76-year-old anchor's screen time will increase by an hour each day.