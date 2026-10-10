'It's All Very Interesting': CNN's Dana Bash Turns Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal Back on Donald Trump Jr. Over Wedding Funded by Russian Oligarch
Oct. 9 2026, Published 8:37 p.m. ET
CNN's Dana Bash quickly turned the tables on Donald Trump Jr. as his allies raised eyebrows at his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle amid a brewing bribery scandal.
"Interesting that Don Jr. says this is embarrassing," Bash, 55, said on Friday, October 9, as the journalist highlighted reports that Trump's wedding to Bettina Anderson was "paid for at least at the time in part by a Russian."
CNN's Dana Bash Blasted Donald Trump Jr. and His Allies
"It's all very interesting," Bash continued. "Let's just leave it there."
Guilfoyle, 57, made headlines after an explosive report claimed that she allegedly begged a Republican donor to wire her $100,000 to pay an American Express bill.
In exchange, she allegedly promised to be the donor's "ride or die in the Trump world" and assist with personal tax and legal issues.
The U.S. State Department Opened an Investigation into Kimberly Guilfoyle
Days later, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, October 9, that the U.S. State Department Office of Inspector General officially opened an investigation into Guilfoyle and alleged misconduct in office.
In addition to the pay-for-play donor scandal, the U.S. ambassador to Greece faces additional allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
- Awkward! Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Attend Same Pre-Inauguration Dinner as His Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Joy Behar Mocks Donald Trump Jr. After Russian Oligarch Paid for Wedding Festivities
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Russian Oligarch Reportedly Paid Hundreds of Thousands Toward Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding to Bettina Anderson
Meanwhile, Trump, 48, found himself in controversy last month after ProPublica reported on September 14 that Umar Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association, allegedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on wedding expenses for his May ceremony to Anderson, 39, in the Bahamas.
The Russian oligarch reportedly paid for a private island rental and a fireworks show.
Bettina Anderson Called Umar Kremlev a 'Dear Friend'
Anderson also didn't deny the reports, taking to her Instagram to provide "clarity" on the situation.
"Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful," Anderson wrote in an Instagram post on September 14. "It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from."
Donald Trump spoke out on the subject on September 18, saying Umar paid for an "after-party" and it was "not a big deal."
Umar later revealed on October 7 that Don Jr. repaid him for the money he spent on his wedding. The move had drawn heavy backlash, with critics pointing to Umar's reported ties to Vladimir Putin.