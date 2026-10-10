'It's All Very Interesting': CNN's Dana Bash Turns Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal Back on Donald Trump Jr. Over Wedding Funded by Russian Oligarch

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CNN's Dana Bash quickly turned the tables on Donald Trump Jr. as his allies raised eyebrows at his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle amid a brewing bribery scandal. "Interesting that Don Jr. says this is embarrassing," Bash, 55, said on Friday, October 9, as the journalist highlighted reports that Trump's wedding to Bettina Anderson was "paid for at least at the time in part by a Russian."

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CNN's Dana Bash Blasted Donald Trump Jr. and His Allies

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor for $100,000 to pay an American Express bill.

"It's all very interesting," Bash continued. "Let's just leave it there." Guilfoyle, 57, made headlines after an explosive report claimed that she allegedly begged a Republican donor to wire her $100,000 to pay an American Express bill. In exchange, she allegedly promised to be the donor's "ride or die in the Trump world" and assist with personal tax and legal issues.

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The U.S. State Department Opened an Investigation into Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Greece in September 2025.

Days later, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, October 9, that the U.S. State Department Office of Inspector General officially opened an investigation into Guilfoyle and alleged misconduct in office. In addition to the pay-for-play donor scandal, the U.S. ambassador to Greece faces additional allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending.

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Russian Oligarch Reportedly Paid Hundreds of Thousands Toward Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding to Bettina Anderson

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson started dating in August 2024.

Bettina Anderson Called Umar Kremlev a 'Dear Friend'

Source: MEGA The pair married earlier this year.