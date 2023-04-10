CNN Insiders Perplexed Why Don Lemon Is Still Employed At The Network As He 'Rates Poorly' & 'Is A Constant Embarrassment'

Don Lemon is still employed at CNN, despite dissing Nikki Haley and Jon Stewart in the past few months — and people who work at the network are confused why he's still there.

"Well before the Variety article appeared, it’s been one of the biggest mysteries in TV news why CNN keeps Don Lemon around. He rates poorly, he is a source of constant embarrassment and his new morning show is an unqualified disaster," a longtime media executive said in a new interview, referring to the recent expose in which his past behavior was revealed.