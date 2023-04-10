CNN Insiders Perplexed Why Don Lemon Is Still Employed At The Network As He 'Rates Poorly' & 'Is A Constant Embarrassment'
Don Lemon is still employed at CNN, despite dissing Nikki Haley and Jon Stewart in the past few months — and people who work at the network are confused why he's still there.
"Well before the Variety article appeared, it’s been one of the biggest mysteries in TV news why CNN keeps Don Lemon around. He rates poorly, he is a source of constant embarrassment and his new morning show is an unqualified disaster," a longtime media executive said in a new interview, referring to the recent expose in which his past behavior was revealed.
"Now his long history of degrading women has been laid bare," they continued. "What mysterious hold does he have over his bosses that explains his longevity?"
Other CNN employees are also annoyed about Lemon still being in the position he's in, even though he's said rude things on-air.
"There are plenty of people just as talented and popular with viewers that are not such a heavy lift," another insider revealed.
As OK! previously reported, the 57-year-old made some questionable remarks when he said Haley is not "in her prime" in February.
As a result, Lemon's co-anchors were upset, resulting in him taking a few days off from the show.
Lemon apologized and insisted he would do better next time.
"I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously," Chris Licht said in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."
In early April, more insiders came forward and claimed Lemon called one of his producers fat to her face and mocked Nancy Grace on-air.
“That was the beginning of when you knew that Don was kind of volatile and didn’t say good things about women,” an insider said of the Grace incident.
Fox News Digital spoke with the insider.