CNN's Kaitlan Collins Fires Back After Donald Trump Slams Her as a 'Dummy' During White House Media Call

Article continues below advertisement

Following a series of highly publicized insults from President Donald Trump on October 21, CNN host Kaitlan Collins addressed the attacks directly on her show, The Source, systematically dismantling his claims live on television. The friction peaked on Wednesday, when Collins repeatedly pressed Trump outside the White House about his decision to waive sanctions on Russia. Collins asked Trump at the White House, “You’re campaigning for Darline Graham. What has she said to you about lifting those sanctions on Russia that her brother fought so hard for?”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called Kaitlan Collins a 'Low-IQ Person'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently lashes out at CNN star Kaitlan Collins.

Visibly agitated, Trump snapped at the 34-year-old journalist, stating, "You're a dummy. You're a low-IQ person.” Trump followed up with a late-night tirade on his Truth Social platform, calling Collins "very dumb and unhappy" and criticizing her panel segments as "fiction and lies," while also mocking CNN's ratings and accusing her of having a "Trump addiction.” Collins used her evening broadcast to respond by focusing strictly on the facts of her reporting rather than engaging in a personal "tit-for-tat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Collins used her show to highlight Donald Trump's outburst with proof that her questioning was accurate.

She used her platform to contextualize Trump's outburst, showing that her questioning regarding Russia sanctions was entirely substantive and accurate. Collins played the footage of Trump attacking her and ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers, whom he called a “stupid person.” Collins then referred to Trump’s endorsement for Graham, noting, “Of course, the reality is, even the candidate that the president is campaigning for tonight has disagreed with his decision to lift those Russia sanctions.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins questioned Donald Trump's waiver of Russian sanctions with previous statements from Republican Darline Graham.

The CNN host then played Graham, speaking on Saturday, October 17, going against Trump by stating, “Personally I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia to end the war and get the gas prices down, because I don’t trust Putin and I don’t trust Russia.” Collins noted that three months ago Trump encouraged Graham to run “to honor the legacy of her beloved brother Lindsey.” She highlighted that Trump defended the waiver by tying it to the release of an imprisoned American, demonstrating that her line of questioning targeted official policy, not personal grievances.

Kaitlan Collins Redirects Donald Trump's 'Dummy' Insult

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins prefers to ignore the president's personal attacks against her by focusing on the facts.