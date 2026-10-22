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CNN's Kaitlan Collins Fires Back After Donald Trump Slams Her as a 'Dummy' During White House Media Call

Image of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins replied indirectly to Donald Trump's attacks with facts.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Following a series of highly publicized insults from President Donald Trump on October 21, CNN host Kaitlan Collins addressed the attacks directly on her show, The Source, systematically dismantling his claims live on television.

The friction peaked on Wednesday, when Collins repeatedly pressed Trump outside the White House about his decision to waive sanctions on Russia.

Collins asked Trump at the White House, “You’re campaigning for Darline Graham. What has she said to you about lifting those sanctions on Russia that her brother fought so hard for?”

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Donald Trump Called Kaitlan Collins a 'Low-IQ Person'

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Image of Donald Trump frequently lashes out at CNN star Kaitlan Collins.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently lashes out at CNN star Kaitlan Collins.

Visibly agitated, Trump snapped at the 34-year-old journalist, stating, "You're a dummy. You're a low-IQ person.”

Trump followed up with a late-night tirade on his Truth Social platform, calling Collins "very dumb and unhappy" and criticizing her panel segments as "fiction and lies," while also mocking CNN's ratings and accusing her of having a "Trump addiction.”

Collins used her evening broadcast to respond by focusing strictly on the facts of her reporting rather than engaging in a personal "tit-for-tat.”

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Image of Collins used her show to highlight Trump's outburst with proof that her questioning was accurate.
Source: MEGA

Collins used her show to highlight Donald Trump's outburst with proof that her questioning was accurate.

She used her platform to contextualize Trump's outburst, showing that her questioning regarding Russia sanctions was entirely substantive and accurate.

Collins played the footage of Trump attacking her and ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers, whom he called a “stupid person.”

Collins then referred to Trump’s endorsement for Graham, noting, “Of course, the reality is, even the candidate that the president is campaigning for tonight has disagreed with his decision to lift those Russia sanctions.”

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Image of Collins questioned Trump's waiver of Russian sanctions with previous statements from Republican Darline Graham.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins questioned Donald Trump's waiver of Russian sanctions with previous statements from Republican Darline Graham.

The CNN host then played Graham, speaking on Saturday, October 17, going against Trump by stating, “Personally I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia to end the war and get the gas prices down, because I don’t trust Putin and I don’t trust Russia.”

Collins noted that three months ago Trump encouraged Graham to run “to honor the legacy of her beloved brother Lindsey.”

She highlighted that Trump defended the waiver by tying it to the release of an imprisoned American, demonstrating that her line of questioning targeted official policy, not personal grievances.

Kaitlan Collins Redirects Donald Trump's 'Dummy' Insult

Image of Collins prefers to ignore the president's personal attacks against her by focusing on the facts.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins prefers to ignore the president's personal attacks against her by focusing on the facts.

True to her established reporting philosophy, Collins avoided commenting directly on Trump's attacks and instead emphasized the questions asked and the "non-answers" she received.

By refusing to react emotionally to being called a "dummy," she redirected the audience's attention entirely back to the administration's defensive posture.

Media analysts noted that her show implicitly highlighted a broader pattern of escalating administration hostility toward major press organizations, especially retaliation against critical editorial coverage and White House press access.

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