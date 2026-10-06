CNN's Kaitlan Collins Subtly Responds to Donald Trump's Attacks on Her Show

Article continues below advertisement

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has responded to President Donald Trump's incessant personal attacks by subtly displaying a mug that reads "America Needs Nasty Women" on-air and emphasizing in media appearances that she refuses to turn his criticisms into a personal feud. Collins placed a blue coffee mug bearing the phrase, which was coined in response to Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton, on her desk while hosting The Source With Kaitlan Collins. Viewers noted the desk accessory as a subtle counterpunch to Trump, who has repeatedly called her "nasty" and "stupid" following tough questioning on his policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Complains About Press Coverage

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins appeared to subtly hit back at the president by showcasing an 'America Needs Nasty Women' mug on her show.

Neither Collins nor the White House issued a direct comment regarding the mug itself. In a contentious interview TIME published on Thursday, October 1, Trump described Collins as a “very average” person and said she was “the most unhappy young person I’ve ever seen.” “I can name 100 great things I’ve done. I never get good press. I never get fair press,” he whined. “Doesn’t have to be good. All it has to be is fair. So at a certain point, you say, ‘What’s the purpose of like this crazy Kaitlan Collins?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has frequently called out Kaitlan Collins for not smiling while on the job.

He then doubled down on his attacks on her at a rally in Ohio, calling her "such an unhappy person" who "never smiles.” While speaking at Vandalia-Butler High School, Trump pointed toward the press section where Collins was covering the event. He gestured at her while complaining about what he called "fake news" coverage of his administration's achievements.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She Never Smiles'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the star 'such an unhappy person' at a recent Ohio rally.

Following Trump's gestures, the crowd erupted into loud booing and chants directed at Collins and CNN. Reports noted that Trump paused and smiled as the crowd jeered. Trump told the audience, “She’s such an unhappy person, you know? A young, nice person, but she never, never smiles. She’s a very unhappy person." During an interview on The Daily Show, Collins explained her approach to handling the president's remarks, stating, "it's really not about me, and I don't want it to be about my reaction.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump banned CNN and other outlets from covering the White House.