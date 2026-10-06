CNN's Kaitlan Collins Subtly Responds to Donald Trump's Attacks on Her Show
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 10:19 a.m. ET
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has responded to President Donald Trump's incessant personal attacks by subtly displaying a mug that reads "America Needs Nasty Women" on-air and emphasizing in media appearances that she refuses to turn his criticisms into a personal feud.
Collins placed a blue coffee mug bearing the phrase, which was coined in response to Trump's attacks on Hillary Clinton, on her desk while hosting The Source With Kaitlan Collins.
Viewers noted the desk accessory as a subtle counterpunch to Trump, who has repeatedly called her "nasty" and "stupid" following tough questioning on his policies.
Donald Trump Complains About Press Coverage
Neither Collins nor the White House issued a direct comment regarding the mug itself.
In a contentious interview TIME published on Thursday, October 1, Trump described Collins as a “very average” person and said she was “the most unhappy young person I’ve ever seen.”
“I can name 100 great things I’ve done. I never get good press. I never get fair press,” he whined. “Doesn’t have to be good. All it has to be is fair. So at a certain point, you say, ‘What’s the purpose of like this crazy Kaitlan Collins?’”
He then doubled down on his attacks on her at a rally in Ohio, calling her "such an unhappy person" who "never smiles.”
While speaking at Vandalia-Butler High School, Trump pointed toward the press section where Collins was covering the event.
He gestured at her while complaining about what he called "fake news" coverage of his administration's achievements.
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'She Never Smiles'
Following Trump's gestures, the crowd erupted into loud booing and chants directed at Collins and CNN. Reports noted that Trump paused and smiled as the crowd jeered.
Trump told the audience, “She’s such an unhappy person, you know? A young, nice person, but she never, never smiles. She’s a very unhappy person."
During an interview on The Daily Show, Collins explained her approach to handling the president's remarks, stating, "it's really not about me, and I don't want it to be about my reaction.”
Collins noted that personal jabs distracts from the core issues. She instead aims to pivot public attention back to the reporting, the hard questions asked and officials' lack of substantive answers.
Tensions also flared when Trump confronted the press at a United Nations event, asking why CNN was covering his remarks after previous White House press restrictions. Collins and the network maintained that they were officially credentialed by the UN to cover the global gathering"