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Lindsey Graham's Sister Fills His Senate Seat With Donald Trump's Backing

Photo of Darline Graham Nordone and Lindsey Graham.
Source: MEGA

Darline Graham Nordone filled Lindsey Graham's Senate seat.

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July 16 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump threw his support behind an unexpected choice to fill the Senate seat left open by the sudden death of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham: Graham’s younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced July 13 that Nordone would serve the remaining months of Graham’s current term, which expires in January. She was sworn in July 14.

Nordone will be the first woman to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

“It is such an honor,” Nordone said at the Statehouse, standing before dozens of Graham staffers and campaign advisers. “Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him.”

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Donald Trump’s Tribute Pick

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Image of Donald Trump backed Lindsey Graham's sister for the appointment.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump backed Lindsey Graham's sister for the appointment.

“I recommended to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 13. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

McMaster said he had spoken with Nordone “in the wee hours of Sunday morning” after Graham’s death and asked her to serve. He said Trump later told him he “thought it was a great idea.”

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Image of Darline Graham Nordone was appointed to temporarily fill her late brother's Senate seat until the end of his term.
Source: MEGA

Darline Graham Nordone was appointed to temporarily fill her late brother's Senate seat until the end of his term.

Sen. Tim Scott also backed Nordone for the temporary appointment.

“Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the Senate term,” Scott wrote on X. “After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country.”

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A Brother-Sister Bond

Image of She honored her late brother during her remarks.
Source: MEGA

She honored her late brother during her remarks.

Nordone and Graham shared a close and unusual family bond. After their parents died when he was a young adult and she was still a child, Graham became her legal guardian.

Graham never married or had children of his own, but Nordone was often present for major moments in his political career. She spoke at events, appeared in campaign ads and was with him earlier this year when he filed reelection paperwork alongside her children and grandchildren.

“To Lindsey, I miss you more than I can even put into words,” Nordone said. “But I’m going to do this. I got it.”

The Race Ahead

Image of South Carolina prepared for a special Senate election.
Source: MEGA

South Carolina prepared for a special Senate election.

Nordone’s appointment settles the immediate vacancy, but Graham’s death has triggered a political scramble in South Carolina.

A special election will be held to choose a new Republican nominee for the general election. Graham had been seeking a fifth term before his death July 11 at 71. A preliminary medical examiner report said he suffered a tear in his aorta, known as an aortic dissection.

Possible Republican contenders include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Russell Fry, businessman Mark Lynch and former Gov. Mark Sanford. Charleston pediatrician Annie Andrews won the Democratic nomination last month.

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