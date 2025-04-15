Coachella Hunks and Babes! Dixie D'Amelio, Chantel Jeffries and More Stars Who've Cooled Off Poolside in Style

Before heading to Coachella 2025, Alabama Barker teased her fans with a jaw-dropping photoset on Instagram.

"Really pretty, so these bi$xs think I'm stuck up 💛," she captioned the April 11 post.

In the snaps, Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's 19-year-old daughter set pulses racing in a yellow top that highlighted her sculpted figure. She also slipped into a matching miniskirt to complete her alluring and daring look.