Coachella Hunks and Babes! Dixie D'Amelio, Chantel Jeffries and More Stars Who've Cooled Off Poolside in Style
Alabama Barker
Before heading to Coachella 2025, Alabama Barker teased her fans with a jaw-dropping photoset on Instagram.
"Really pretty, so these bi$xs think I'm stuck up 💛," she captioned the April 11 post.
In the snaps, Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's 19-year-old daughter set pulses racing in a yellow top that highlighted her sculpted figure. She also slipped into a matching miniskirt to complete her alluring and daring look.
Alix Earle
For her Coachella 2025 – Day 1 look, Alix Earle wore a black lace-up corset top that clung tightly to her bosom. She amped up her look with a miniskirt, belts with multiple buckles, black underwear and leather boots.
"I'm so late on my Coachella posts .. here's day 1," she wrote in the caption.
Chantel Jeffries
"You always seem to lose something at Coachella 🙄," Chantel Jeffries said in an Instagram post in April 2018.
In the sizzling photo, the DJ left little to the imagination when she posed topless by the pool, covering her modesty with her hand and a white string bikini bottom. She completed her look with white cat-eye sunglasses.
Dixie D'Amelio
In April 2023, Dixie D'Amelio turned up the heat in a black bikini with cutouts and small heart-shaped details over the chest area. She accessorized with silver pieces of jewelry that matched her bleached hair.
Heath Hussar
Heath Hussar enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation in Indio, Calif., in April 2024. The YouTuber braved the heat in a cowboy hat, a yellow graphic tee, jeans and cowboy boots during the outing.
"I'm not sure what to do with my hands," Hussar cheekily captioned the post.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk flashed her skin in a skimpy string-style bikini as she struck a pose near a pool. She maintained a simple but glamorous look by framing her face with her straight, shoulder-length hair.
She shared in the caption, "Bishchella."
Jac Anderson
After having a blast on the first day of Coachella 2023, Jac Anderson relaxed in a jacuzzi at a Palm Springs, Calif., resort, flaunting her sun-kissed figure in bold royal blue swimwear.
"recovering from day 1 with @drinkhappyhour 😅🫶🏼," she captioned the poolside photos.
James Charles
James Charles matched his glittery makeup with a one-shoulder top, denim jeans and a white sparkly bag at Coachella 2025's first day. He also sported pearl jewelry that highlighted his glamor even more.
La Demi
Model and vlogger La Demi dipped in a pool sporting a plunging bikini top and a net-like mesh cover-up. She embraced her cowboy look with a woven straw hat.
"go biggg or get ya a-- sent home. Texas style 🔥," she shared in the caption.
Lala Kent and Jenna Willis
Lola Young
Before attending the first day of Coachella 2025, Lola Young already made waves when she put on an eye-popping display in a sizzling ensemble while posing poolside.
The singer-songwriter told her fans, "oh hi.. coachella i’ll see you tomorrow @ 4:50 - Mojave Tent. im soaking up the heat and feeling nervous af even tho in these photos i look the opposite - proof that social media is all a lie, still gonna shake my a-- tho & pretend im fine lmaoooo.. see u there tomorrow🙃."
Sally Carden
TikToker Sally Carden put her slim figure on display in a tiny triangle top and washed jeans while strutting poolside.
"Lost in the sauce like my chip broke 🤟🏻," the caption of the post read.