Coco Austin, 47, Busts Out of Patriotic Micro Bikini in Scandalous July 4th Photos
July 6 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Coco Austin keeps the tradition alive!
On Saturday, July 4, Austin took to Instagram to celebrate Independence Day by posting a carousel of skimpy snaps.
She showed off her hourglass figure in a barely there thong bikini with the American flag printed on it, nearly spilling out of the triangle top. She paired the look with silver heels, sunglasses and simple jewelry.
Wearing her long platinum blonde hair down with a side part, she posed for the camera.
An Annual Tradition
Captioning the post, "My annual 4th of July Bikini pics!! 🇺🇸- Stay tuned for my traditional squat pose 😉 #4thofjulyweekend🇺🇸💥🇺🇸 #2026," her nearly 3 million followers were quick to comment.
One commenter said, "D--- 🔥🔥. Yeah I knew it would be amazing 😍😍😍. The baddest 🥵🥵."
"God bless America and God bless that bathing suit! ❤️🔥😍," said another.
"I look forward to this every year. It's insane how you level up each year 🔥," shared a third.
A fourth gushed, "Thank you for your SERVE-ice 🫡."
'The Original 'Squat Pose' Queen'
A day later, she stuck to her word by sharing a new carousel of festive scandalous snaps, this time with the caption "4th of July weekend 🇺🇸You know me? Gotta send out those back shots! And of course since I'm the original 'Squat Pose' Queen I gotta have them in the mix too!"
She made sure to remind fans that "Yesterday I posted the front of bikini." Before wishing her fans well, saying, "Hope your having fun with family and friends. Life is too short, live how you want to live."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Baring It All
Her followers did not disappoint, showing praise for the OnlyFans model.
"Looking fabulous❤️," said one fan.
"OK BADDIE 😍😍😍," commented a second.
Her husband, rapper Ice-T, even made sure to comment, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Austin has made the post an annual tradition, sporting a patriotic micro-bikini poolside.
'S--- Pictures Until I Die'
In the past, Austin has faced backlash for her racy posts and their revealing nature; however, she has openly shared that she is not going to stop while still keeping her daughter in mind.
On an episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast with Bunnie Xo, she said, "I think about her all the time. When I'm hitting a pose, I'm like, maybe that's not such a good one; I'll bring it down a little bit. I don't want it to ever bug her. I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable. She knows that's what I'm all about, mommy's s---. She just rolls her eyes. She gets it."
She went on to share that no matter how old her daughter is, she will be taking "s--- pictures until I die."