Coco Austin Straddles Husband Ice-T to Celebrate 24 Years of Marriage: See the Cheeky Snap
Coco Austin can't keep her hands off of husband Ice-T!
The blonde babe, 45, shared some sizzling snaps of the pair when talking about their recent milestone.
"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you#24yearsanniversary #newyears2025," Austin, who shares daughter Chanel, 9, with the rapper, 66, captioned a set of photos, which showed her straddling her man.
In response, the Law & Order star replied: "Love you Baby ❤️."
For his part, Ice-T wrote on his own Instagram a sweet message for his lady. "Today is @Coco and my 24th Anniversary ❤️ Yep… We keep it S--- ❤️," he said alongside a photo of Austin putting her leg up on Ice-T.
Of course, people loved seeing the pair, who got married 2002, still have so much love for one another.
One person wrote, "Happy anniversary! 24 years?! 🥰 Hard to believe when you don’t look a day over 24 yourself! Happy wife, happy life! 💖🔥🥂 Cheers to many more," while another said, "Happy Anniversary King & Queen!! Blessings of forever! 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽."
A third person added, "❤️happy anniversary … you two look so good together ❤️," while a fourth said, "Happy Anniversary to you both! You never look a day over 20! Best feeling being married to your bestie for life. Let the s--- keep going😍🎊🥂🔥."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The duo, who previously had their own reality show, shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage in November 2024.
"I would say good and healthy is three times a week. I think that's good after 23 years," she told E! News about their s-- life.
Ice-T added, "When you first get with somebody, you want to have s--, right? If that ever ends, it's a wrap. When that feeling goes away, forget about it."
Additionally, the couple makes sure to "do a lot of date nights."
"Going to dinner, getting dressed up for each other and picking out what he wants me to wear," she said.
A few months prior, Ice-T said he and his wife have "jungle s--" to keep things hot in the bedroom.
"That flame has to stay lit. When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary," he told E! News.