Coco Austin Straddles Husband Ice-T to Celebrate 24 Years of Marriage: See the Cheeky Snap

Coco Austin straddled her husband, Ice-T, when celebrating their 24th anniversary. See photos of the pair!

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life ❤️🥂🎊🎆 MY heart MY soul MY everything! I love you#24yearsanniversary #newyears2025," Austin, who shares daughter Chanel , 9, with the rapper, 66, captioned a set of photos , which showed her straddling her man.

The blonde babe, 45, shared some sizzling snaps of the pair when talking about their recent milestone.

For his part, Ice-T wrote on his own Instagram a sweet message for his lady. "Today is @Coco and my 24th Anniversary ❤️ Yep… We keep it S--- ❤️," he said alongside a photo of Austin putting her leg up on Ice-T.

Of course, people loved seeing the pair, who got married 2002, still have so much love for one another.

One person wrote, "Happy anniversary! 24 years?! 🥰 Hard to believe when you don’t look a day over 24 yourself! Happy wife, happy life! 💖🔥🥂 Cheers to many more," while another said, "Happy Anniversary King & Queen!! Blessings of forever! 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽."

A third person added, "❤️happy anniversary … you two look so good together ❤️," while a fourth said, "Happy Anniversary to you both! You never look a day over 20! Best feeling being married to your bestie for life. Let the s--- keep going😍🎊🥂🔥."