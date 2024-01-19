Ice-T Shares NSFW Confession About How He Keeps 'the Flame Lit' in His 22-Year Marriage to Coco Austin
Ice-T didn't hesitate to reveal the NSFW way he and wife Coco Austin keep their 22-year marriage hot.
"Jungle s--," he admitted to a reporter at the Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary Celebration in NYC on Tuesday, January 16.
"That flame has to stay lit," the actor, 65, continued. "When that flame goes out and you're not really attracted to each other anymore, you have to address that very quickly because it's something that's necessary."
The New Jersey native also gave a more insightful answer, noting, "I think Coco and I are teammates."
"We have to be teammates, not opponents, not assets, not liabilities. I value what she brings to me, and I think it's vice versa," the TV star explained. "We appreciate each other."
The two are parents to 8-year-old daughter Chanel, who has become an internet sensation, in part thanks to having her own Instagram account that's run by the spouses.
"When she was born, I said, 'I'm going to be that dad [who is] going to post 1,000 pictures of my kids. I'm going to burn my fans out,' so we'll do our own page [for her] from day one, and the people that want to follow her can follow her," he explained in a previous interview.
"I do ask her though — I ask her when I post a picture — I want her to give me her comment on it," his wife, 44, noted. "So, what you read is actually something that she had told me to write."
Following in her famous parents' footsteps, the 8-year-old has already done some modeling jobs and will appear in an upcoming TV show with the mom-of-one.
"It's about mothers and Coco's girlfriends that are mothers," the rapper spilled last year. "It's a feel good show, like our other show. And it's kind of all about the life of mothers in entertainment with their kids and how they connect and things they go through and stuff. But it's no nonsense, it's no ratchetness."
"I'm kinda in it, but I'm not the main focus like Ice Loves Coco was," he added. "It's more about Coco and Chanel."
The talented tot "says she wants to sing too, but she doesn't quite yet have a singing voice," Ice-T quipped.
"It still sounds like a cartoon," he admitted. "But who knows, she might just Whitney Houston me one day. I'll never know, it might just open it."
At the Law & Order 25th anniversary celebration, the actor revealed his daughter "just got an agent," so surely her star power will only rise!
