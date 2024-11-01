Coco Austin Reveals Husband Ice-T Likes to Choose Her Outfits for Their Date Nights
Ice-T and Coco Austin are open books when it comes to how they keep their marriage spicy.
The couple was asked about their love life when they attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Thursday, October 31, where they both went all out in creepy clown costumes.
"We do a lot of date nights, going to dinner, getting dressed up for each other and picking out what he wants me to wear," the blonde bombshell, 45, revealed.
"You have to keep it healthy. I would say good and healthy is three times a week," the mom-of-one spilled of how often she gets intimate with the actor, 66. "I think that's good after 23 years. I think you have to keep it up."
The Law & Order: SVU star added, "When you first get with somebody, you want to have s--, right? If that ever ends, it's a wrap. When that feeling goes away, forget about it."
In a previous interview, the actor declared that "jungle s--" was the key to keeping the "flame lit."
Speaking of Ice-T choosing outfits, the rapper came to his wife's defense earlier this year when a troll criticized the dress the model wore to the Grammy Awards.
"To those of you who thought my opinion of a woman named Coco (don't know who she is...don't care). I see Adele at the Grammys. She looks fabulous," the original rude tweet read. "When she was heavier, she was classy, that is a woman who knows her beauty. Doesn't have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Maureen.. When was that last time you had some d---.. That’s the problem. Lol," Ice-T replied.
"FLTG [sic]: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. Ya know what kills people that hate you the most?? That OTHER people love you," he continued in another tweet. "No matter how great you are... People are ALWAYS gonna talk s--- … ALWAYS."
The spouses have also dealt with drama over some of the risqué outfits Austin wears around their 8-year-old daughter, Chanel. Most recently, Austin faced backlash for wearing a revealing bikini and showing off her behind while taking photos with the tot.
"It's disgusting!! You want to show your a-- take a kid out of the picture. It's really just that simple," one person commented on the Instagram upload, while a second said, "Why is no one weirded out that she's doing a booty shot with her daughter in the photo that's hella weird."
E! News spoke with the couple.