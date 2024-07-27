Hoda Kotb Praised After Gushing Over How Her 'Dream' of Meeting Tom Cruise Finally Came True at the 2024 Olympics: 'This Is Gold'
Hoda Kotb just met her biggest celebrity crush!
The Today anchor, 59, took to Instagram on Friday, July 26, to gush over meeting Tom Cruise in the pouring rain at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris — and everyone on social media couldn't be happier for her!
"Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise… And then it finally happens," Kotb wrote alongside an adorable photo of herself rocking a rain poncho while standing next to the Top Gun actor, 62.
"This is gold," one user wrote in the comments section about the special moment.
"Does it get any better than this????" a social media user asked excitedly.
"Hoda, only you could look l so happy and beautiful meeting Tom Cruise in a rain poncho!" a third chimed in.
"I had to do a double take- am I really seeing who I think I’m seeing?!?! Love the pure excitement on your face!! Even with dripping hair, he looks good!" a fourth added.
While the mother-of-two was giddy over Cruise, she recently seemed to have chemistry with another handsome Hollywood actor, Kevin Costner after he visited the NBC morning show.
“How do you feel about viewers ‘shipping’ you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month? And have the two of you connected since?" a caller asked Kotb during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
After being seemingly taken off guard and surprised by the situation, the television host cheekily replied, “Well, if the viewers want it.”
After splitting up with former fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022, Kotb has made it a priority to get back out on the dating scene. “She’s been eyeing and chatting up taxi drivers, doormen and even strangers on the street. Hoda’s apparently done with slick city types and is looking to find an ordinary Joe," an insider claimed.
Despite going their separate ways, Kotb and the businessman have successfully coparented their two adopted daughters together. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she explained during a 2022 episode of Today. "So we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends."