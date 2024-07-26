Celine Dion Makes Powerful Comeback at 2024 Olympics Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Watch
After much speculation, Celine Dion made a surprise performance at the 2024 Olympics when she performed on Friday, July 26, in Paris, France, amid her stiff-person syndrome battle.
The singer, 56, closed out the ceremony with a performance from the first stage of the Eiffel Tower, singing Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour."
This is the first time the mom-of-three has performed since living with stiff-person syndrome, “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
As OK! previously reported, Dion has been open about her ongoing battle, as she released her Prime Video I Am Celine Dion, which shared more insight into what she's been going through in the past few years.
While speaking with Extra on the red carpet. for her movie premiere in June, she explained how important it is to be open with her children — she also shares twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, with late husband Rene Angélil — amid her health battle. “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she said.
“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," she added of staying strong for her three boys. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the "I'm Alive" songstress previously told Hoda Kotb she would make the best out of a bad situation.
“What did this disease take away from you?” Kotb asked Dion in a June 11 sit-down interview.
Dion replied, “It didn’t take anything away from me. I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”