OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celine Dion
OK LogoNEWS

Celine Dion Makes Powerful Comeback at 2024 Olympics Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Watch

celine dion paris france performance
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After much speculation, Celine Dion made a surprise performance at the 2024 Olympics when she performed on Friday, July 26, in Paris, France, amid her stiff-person syndrome battle.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion paris france performance
Source: mega

Celine Dion performed on July 26 for the first time in a few years.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer, 56, closed out the ceremony with a performance from the first stage of the Eiffel Tower, singing Edith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour."

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion paris france performance
Source: mega

The star was seen out and about in Paris, France, before her performance.

Article continues below advertisement

This is the first time the mom-of-three has performed since living with stiff-person syndrome, “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion paris france performance
Source: mega

The singer has been open about her diagnosis.

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Dion has been open about her ongoing battle, as she released her Prime Video I Am Celine Dion, which shared more insight into what she's been going through in the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement
celine dion paris france performance
Source: mega

Celine Dion previously said she wanted to make the most out of life.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking with Extra on the red carpet. for her movie premiere in June, she explained how important it is to be open with her children — she also shares twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, with late husband Rene Angélil — amid her health battle. “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she said.

“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," she added of staying strong for her three boys. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the "I'm Alive" songstress previously told Hoda Kotb she would make the best out of a bad situation.

“What did this disease take away from you?” Kotb asked Dion in a June 11 sit-down interview.

Dion replied, “It didn’t take anything away from me. I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.