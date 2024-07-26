Celine Dion Makes Powerful Comeback at 2024 Olympics Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Watch

While speaking with Extra on the red carpet. for her movie premiere in June, she explained how important it is to be open with her children — she also shares twins Nelson and Eddy, both 13, with late husband Rene Angélil — amid her health battle. “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she said.

“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," she added of staying strong for her three boys. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”