Coldplay's Chris Martin Issues Cheeky Warning About Jumbotron After Astronomer CEO Scandal Blows Up
Coldplay’s Chris Martin has found humor in accidentally exposing an affair between former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot.
During Coldplay’s concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, July 19, Martin warned the audience that the kiss cam would be making its rounds to concertgoers for the Jumbotron.
Chris Martin Jokes About Exposing Couple's Affair
“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen,” the singer announced to the crowd. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”
Martin laughed as he mocked the viral kiss cam footage from July 16, when Byron and Cabot’s affair was revealed. “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now,” he joked.
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Lives at Home
Byron and Cabot had only been working together since November 2024 before their intimate relationship was put on display for the entire world to see. The Astronomer colleagues are both married to other people, leaving their relationship not only controversial in the workplace but also at home.
After a video of the couple hugging on the Coldplay kiss cam was shared via TikTok by concertgoer Grace Springer, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her last name from her Facebook. She also deactivated her social media accounts.
Before her Facebook was no longer available, Megan doted about her family by sharing photos of herself, Andy and their children.
Astronomer Launches Formal Investigation
Meanwhile, Kristin, who was hired as Astronomer’s Chief People Officer last year, bought a $2.2 million estate with her husband and CEO of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot, just five months ago in Rye, N.H.
After their affair was made public, Astronomer execs launched an internal investigation, leading Andy to resign as the tech company’s CEO.
Andy Byron Resigns as CEO of Astronomer
“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” said a statement shared by Astronomer. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”
“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the statement noted.