Coldplay's Chris Martin Issues Cheeky Warning About Jumbotron After Astronomer CEO Scandal Blows Up

Byron and Cabot had only been working together since November 2024 before their intimate relationship was put on display for the entire world to see. The Astronomer colleagues are both married to other people, leaving their relationship not only controversial in the workplace but also at home.

After a video of the couple hugging on the Coldplay kiss cam was shared via TikTok by concertgoer Grace Springer, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, removed her last name from her Facebook. She also deactivated her social media accounts.

Before her Facebook was no longer available, Megan doted about her family by sharing photos of herself, Andy and their children.