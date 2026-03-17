Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Ex-Astronomer Exec Kristin Cabot Reveals Boss Andy Byron Misled Her Before Moment Went Viral

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Former Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot is putting the tech company's ex-CEO Andy Byron on blast. Cabot, who was famously caught in her boss' arms during a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert last summer, admitted that Byron lied to her about the status of his marriage. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on her podcast on Tuesday, March 17, Cabot suggested that Byron led her to believe he was already in the process of divorcing his wife — just as she was with her estranged husband.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @oprah/instagram Kirstin Cabot sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview.

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'Lying Is a Non-Negotiable for Me'

Source: oprah/youtube 'He wasn't the person he represented himself to be,' she spilled.

"There was a big miss on honesty and integrity," she told Winfrey. "He wasn't the person he represented himself to be, to me — and lying is a non-negotiable for me." Cabot added that she "unequivocally" believed Byron had split from his wife when she attended the the concert with him and some friends in Massachusetts in July 2025. She said she and her husband "had decided to separate and were living apart and planning for a divorce" four to six weeks prior.

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'We Have No Relationship Now'

Source: new york stock exchange/youtube Andy Byron has not spoken publicly about the controversy.

Byron has yet to speak publicly about their relationship, and was pictured with his wife following the incident, People reported last October. Both were wearing wedding rings. Cabot shared on Winfrey's podcast that the former CEO essentially abandoned her in the wake of the controversy, leaving her to deal with the fallout. "I was left holding the bag — and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this and he’s [Byron] remained silent, to me, that's not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss," she said. "So we have no relationship now."

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Source: MEGA; @instaagraace/TikTok Kristin Cabot insisted she thought her boss had split from his wife at the time.

The ex-head of human relations for Astronomer said she "ended communication" with him last fall. The pair reportedly met for the last time in September. Cabot also told Winfrey that Byron "has the luxury of staying silent," while forging ahead hasn't been as easy for her. "He can go back to work when he's ready. I don't. I feel — I have to remind myself I'm not on trial, but I have to in order for me to get back on my feet, I have to come out and explain," she said.

'I Can't Stay Silent and Just Accept What Happened'

Source: @instaagraace/TikTok 'Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,' Coldplay's Chris Martin quipped during the concert.