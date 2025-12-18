Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Ex-Astronomer Exec Kristin Cabot Admits She Made a 'Bad Decision' and 'Acted Inappropriately With Her Boss' Andy Byron

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Astronomer HR exec Kristin Cabot is breaking her silence four months after going infamously viral with the tech company's former CEO Andy Byron during a kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert. In a piece published by The New York Times on Thursday, December 18, Cabot shared her side of the story for the very first time, revealing she was newly separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot, at the time she was caught cozied up with her boss on a Jumbotron. "I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," Kristin confessed. "And it's not nothing."

Article continues below advertisement

Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Addresses Death Threats

Source: @instaagraace/TikTok Kristin Cabot admitted she 'acted inappropriately with her boss'

"I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay," Kristin admitted, noting how she wants her actions to be a lesson for her children as they grow up and navigate their own lives. She continued, "I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really [mess] up." The tech company's former head of HR addressed death threats she received as a result of the scandal, declaring: "But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them." Kristin opened up about how the violent threats and public reaction to her actions affected her kids, admitting her 14-year-old daughter had cried as a result of the headline-making ordeal. "They were already in really bad shape, and that’s when the wheels fell off the cart. Because my kids were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die," she shared. "They knew who Andy was, obviously. And I said, 'He and I got very swept up in a moment and now it’s on social media.'"

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Down on the Kiss Cam at Coldplay's Concert?

Source: MEGA Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked about the couple having 'an affair' during his concert.

As OK! previously reported, Kristin and Andy went mega-viral back in July, when a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert exposed the ex-Astronomer CEO with his arms wrapped around his employee. Their reaction to being featured on the Jumbotron only made the scandal worse, as Kristin and Andy immediately appeared stunned, acting as if they were caught red-handed. As soon as he noticed he was on camera, Andy abruptly dropped out of view, while Kristin covered her flush face with her hands and seemed embarrassed. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin didn’t let the duo off easy, as he teased through his microphone: "Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You're OK." "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do. I hope we didn’t do something bad," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

@thetimes The Coldplay kisscam HR boss Kristin Cabot on 16 seconds that ruined her life. For the first time, the former Astronomer executive speaks publicly about her panic after seeing the video, the impact on her children and the danger of the online mob #coldplay #kisscam ♬ original sound - The Times and The Sunday Times Source: @thetimes/TikTok Social media users ran wild after Coldyplay's infamously viral kiss cam moment.

Social media sleuths immediately did deep dives on Kristin and Andy, discovering how the pair were both legally married to other people. Andy's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, was then called out for removing "Byron" from her Facebook profile name, while Kristin proceeded to file for divorce from her estranged husband. During her NYT profile on Thursday, Kristin provided a timeline dating back to when she first interviewed for a position at Astronomer in the summer of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Exec Kristin Cabot Bonded Over Marital Woes

Source: Astronomer/YouTube Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned as a result of the scandal.

Noting her and Andy "clicked, stylistically" throughout her hiring process, Kristin was ultimately appointed Astronomer's chief people officer and began the job in November 2024. It wasn't long before Kristin and Andy's connection grew amid both of their marital woes, with the former CEO admitting he was "going through the same thing" during an emotional chat this past spring. Kristin said she and Andy kissed for the first time at the Coldplay concert, insisting it was the only time they ever shared a smooch. "I was so embarrassed and so horrified," she confessed of the aftermath that followed in both her personal and professional lives. "I'm the head of HR and he’s the CEO. It's, like, so cliché and so bad. We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, 'What just happened?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Where Do Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Exec Kristin Cabot Stand Now?

Source: @instaagraace/TikTok Kristin Cabot said her and Andy Byron decided to cut off contact in September 2025.