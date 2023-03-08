Cole Sprouse Trolled For Cringey Behavior As He Smokes Cigarette Indoors During Interview: 'Gives Me The Ick'
Cole Sprouse was dragged by fans after he was filmed smoking a cigarette inside during an interview.
On Tuesday, March 7, the “Call Her Daddy” podcast released a preview clip of Sprouse’s episode, which was released one day later. The video seemed normal at first until Sprouse pulled out a cigarette and smoked it on set.
In the full video, the Riverdale actor asked host Alexandra Cooper, “Do you mind if I have a cigarette?”
“Please have your cigarette,” she replied.
The pair go on to discuss Sprouse’s career, his early childhood, intimacy and his past relationships.
"Ooh, it was really hard. I know we did quite a bit of damage to each other," the child star said about his relationship with ex Lili Reinhart as he took a drag of the cig.
The moment caused a frenzy among fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinions about the interview.
“Him smoking indoors like he’s French or something this is so…” said one user, while a second added, “I can’t get over the Cole Sprouse video bc of all times to smoke a cigarette indoors why would you pick the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast Jfksnfksjfoenrotj.”
“It’s giving rich white kid pretending to be a tortured artist,” someone else tweeted.
Another user quipped that this incident could come back to haunt him, saying, “Cole Sprouse will never be loved and that cigarette just ruined his career.”
A fifth person compared the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum to Bob Dylan, adding, “Why is Cole Sprouse smoking that cig like he’s Bob Dylan or something? bestie you’re literally on ‘Call Her Daddy.’”
“He gives me the ick,” spilled another commentor.
As OK! previously reported, the 30-year-old split from high-profile girlfriend Reinhart, 26, in 2020. The pair dated for about three years and are still costars on Riverdale.
At the time, a source dished that they "split before the pandemic hit and have been quarantining separately.”
Soon after the breakup, Reinhart told a source that she had been struggling, discussing some advice she got from her therapist.
“‘You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again,” said the actress.