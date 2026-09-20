Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognizable With Shaved Head in Dramatic Transformation
Sept. 20 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Colin Farrell is switching things up.
The 50-year-old actor looked nearly unrecognizable when he stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 16, sporting a freshly shaved head in place of his signature dark locks. Farrell debuted the dramatic transformation while grabbing lunch with friends, though he has yet to reveal what prompted his new look.
Colin Farrell Debuts His Shaved Head
Farrell showed off his newly shaved head while enjoying a casual afternoon in Los Angeles.
The Banshees of Inisherin star kept his outfit low-key in an olive green T-shirt, loose black track pants, tan slip-on shoes and sunglasses. He also accessorized with gold jewelry.
Colin Farrell Covers Up His New Look
At one point during the outing, Farrell covered his shaved head with a blue baseball cap as he made his way around the city.
The Oscar nominee appeared relaxed while spending time with friends, carrying his phone as he walked near parked cars and parking meters.
Colin Farrell Hasn't Revealed Why He Shaved His Head
It's currently unclear whether Farrell's dramatic transformation is simply a personal style choice or connected to an upcoming role.
However, the timing comes as the actor prepares to return as Oz Cobb, a.k.a. The Penguin, in The Batman Part II. Farrell confirmed earlier this year that he would reprise the role and described director Matt Reeves' script as "extraordinary."
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Colin Farrell Previously Transformed Into the Penguin
Farrell famously became nearly unrecognizable to portray the Gotham City crime boss in 2022's The Batman and the 2024 HBO spinoff The Penguin.
His transformation required extensive prosthetics and makeup, including a partially bald hairstyle. Farrell previously admitted that seeing himself completely transformed into the character was a "powerful" experience that made him realize how much he identified with his own appearance.
Colin Farrell Has Rocked a Shaved Head Before
Despite the attention surrounding his latest transformation, this isn't actually Farrell's first time ditching his hair.
The actor was photographed with a completely shaved head in Los Feliz, Calif., in 2021. He also sported a bald look earlier in his career, including around the time he appeared as Bullseye in 2003's Daredevil.
Colin Farrell Isn't Attached to One Look
Farrell has previously made it clear that he isn't afraid to experiment with his appearance.
In a past interview, the Irish actor described himself as someone who keeps grooming to a minimum and said he occasionally changes things up by shaving, growing facial hair or trying a different look.
For now, Farrell is keeping the reason behind his latest transformation to himself.