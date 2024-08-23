OK Magazine
'Restless' Colin Jost 'Opting to Spend Most of His Summer Working and Being Around Pals' as Wife Scarlett Johansson Is Away on Set: Source

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have had an extremely busy schedule over the past few months, a source shared.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

It hasn't exactly been a summer of love for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

According to an insider, the spouses have spent most of the season apart — though that's not unusual for the couple.

A source claimed Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson haven't spent much time together this summer.

"Colin and Scarlett’s marriage has been defined, for good and bad, by how busy each of them are with work, and this summer is no exception," the source told a magazine.

Since the comedian's busy season is while Saturday Night Live is running, he's been taking on random gigs to fill his days.

"Colin is restless and opting to spend most of his summer working and being around his pals," the source claimed. "Even doing totally outside-the-box stuff like hosting at the Olympics — all while Scarlett shoots the next Jurassic Park blockbuster."

The couple wed in 2020.

"Even though their careers take them far away from each other, they go the distance to make their relationship work," another insider insisted. "They use FaceTime and Zoom, they meet up on weekends. They don’t place boundaries on each other."

The couple share one son, while the actress has a daughter with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The source also pointed out that their troubles aren't that serious when looking at the big picture.

"On the one hand, they do have this incredible life and an almost unlimited range of options for how to live it, but on the other hand, it’s definitely weird how infrequently they’re in the same city at the same time, especially when Colin’s day job guarantees he’s got the whole summer off!" they noted.

The insider said the duo uses FaceTime to stay in touch when they can't be in the same city.

The pair also has their children to think of, as they share son Cosmo, 3, and Johansson's 9-year-old daughter, Rose, who she welcomed with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

"It’s going to be a balancing act, even with the strong back-up they both have from family members willing to help with childcare and keeping the household running," the source added.

Needless to say, the parents-of-two are still as hands-on as possible with their kiddos.

"One thing that's really important with [Cosmo] is I take him swimming a lot whenever I can — like pool or ocean. He's only 2 and he's a pretty good swimmer actually, like he's almost independent swimming, which is kinda crazy," the Staten Island native shared on an April episode of the "Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

"He's a smart guy, too, such a fun kid," Jost gushed.

Life & Style reported on the couple's hectic life.

