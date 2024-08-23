'Restless' Colin Jost 'Opting to Spend Most of His Summer Working and Being Around Pals' as Wife Scarlett Johansson Is Away on Set: Source

"Colin and Scarlett’s marriage has been defined, for good and bad, by how busy each of them are with work, and this summer is no exception," the source told a magazine.

Since the comedian's busy season is while Saturday Night Live is running, he's been taking on random gigs to fill his days.

"Colin is restless and opting to spend most of his summer working and being around his pals," the source claimed. "Even doing totally outside-the-box stuff like hosting at the Olympics — all while Scarlett shoots the next Jurassic Park blockbuster."