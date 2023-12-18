Colin Jost Makes Brutal Meghan Markle Joke on 'SNL' After Prince William and Kate Middleton's Photoshop Debacle
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their Christmas card, and fans quickly noticed the family's Photoshop fail. In true Saturday Night Live fashion, Colin Jost used the controversy to poke fun at the Wales' feud with Meghan Markle.
"A Christmas photo released by the royal family features a bad photoshop job where Prince Louis' finger appears to be missing and — this is sweet — Meghan Markle said she has a finger they can use if they need it," Jost said during the program's "Weekend Update" segment.
Producers flashed an edited photo of the Duchess of Sussex to make it appear as though she was making the profane gesture.
Although Meghan has been open about disliking negative media attention, Omid Scobie claimed Prince Harry can laugh off comedic commentary. OK! previously reported Scobie discussed Harry's feelings about reactions to his memoir, Spare, while promoting Endgame.
"I mean, there are obviously things in the book that were great stand-up fodder," Scobie said. "From what I understand, he [Harry] gets it, he got it. You know, I don't think there was any kind of hurt feelings about that."
"And quite honestly, if you're a public figure, a celebrity, you want to be included in those late-night monologues," Scobie continued. "You want to be an SNL skit, these are the things that show that you've made it."
The writer later theorized that Harry sees a difference between sketch shows and tabloid headlines.
"And I don't think it comes from a negative, it doesn't come from the same place as a Daily Mail piece, or [Daily Mail columnist] Jan Moir op-ed, it's very different," the author noted.
Harry included a controversial anecdote in Spare, and he set the internet ablaze after fans read bout the royal getting frostbite on his genitals.
"I haven't heard anything about regretting anything about that," Scobie explained. "But I think it had been, by the time it had come out. He had been read so many times among the people around him and himself. But they must have been extremely confident about everything that they were pressing out."
"I also think that whether he liked it or not, he would have had editors love him that would have reminded him that to tell one story, you have to kind of go warts and all," he stated.
According to Scobie, Harry was unfazed, but conservative commentator Megyn Kelly predicted South Park's episode about the Sussexes greatly impacted their reputation.
"I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark. They are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed," Kelly said in reference to Meghan's rumored political aspirations.
"That's not happening," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." "When South Park turns on you, there's no recovering."