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Comedian Michelle Buteau Has Hilarious Take on Celebrity Bike Date Trend Approved by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and More

Michelle Buteau
Source: MEGA

Michelle Buteau expressed her support for the Kardashian-Jenner's biking trend.

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June 29 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

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Michelle Buteau gave her honest opinion on the summertime celebrity bike date trend as she issued a word of warning to A-list riders.

Buteau appeared on the June 29 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle and gave her hot takes as the hosts declared her the "Queen of Quips."

Celebrity couples — including Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun — have shown off their love while biking together through cities.

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'You Gotta Slow Down'

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Michelle Buteau
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/youtube

Michelle Buteau revealed her hot takes on 'TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Chalamet and Jenner appeared to bring the trend to the forefront after the pair were spotted riding Citi Bikes together throughout New York City.

Hoping to get her comedic commentary on the trend, hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked what Buteau thought of the cardio-based date activity.

"Did my Dutch husband ask you to ask me this?" Buteau joked. Her husband, Gijs van der Most, is from the Netherlands, a country widely known to embrace bikes as transportation.

"I didn't realize what bike ride dating was until I went to Amsterdam to see him," she said. "And I was like 'you gotta slow down.'"

Buteau expressed her concern about couples being able to keep up with one another as they zoom through the streets, evading paparazzi.

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Michelle Buteau
Source: MEGA

Michelle Buteau gave a few words of advice to celebrities that try speeding across the city on bikes.

"If someone is slower, you've just got to slow down," she said, speaking from experience. "Because I haven't seen my feet since I was 12 for other reasons."

Kardashian may be able to relate to Buteau's biking woes. In a video posted with her F1 racing boyfriend, she appeared to panic as she lost control of her bike as he zoomed ahead.

"I'm balancing out here like it's the Cirque du Soleil," Buteau added. "Don't do it, don't leave me at the light, that's not nice."

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Michelle Buteau
Source: MEGA

Michelle Buteau noted that the activity is good 'cardio' after a night out.

On the plus side, Buteau noted, biking as a date activity, especially after a night out can be a great way to end the night.

"Get a little cardio," she said. "It really sobers you up on the way home to make better decisions."

Sweeney and Braun appeared to go incognito on their own nighttime bike date in early June after visiting Times Square in New York City.

"I'm into it," Buteau concluded.

Michelle Buteau
Source: MEGA

Michelle Buteau appeared on the show to promoted the final season of 'Survival of the Thickest.'

Buteau appeared on the show in honor of the final season of her Netflix comedy series Survival of the Thickest, which she writes and stars in.

"It's bittersweet, it's been amazing," she told Jones and Bush Hager. "I love connecting with people in any way I can, especially with the show."

The third and final installment of the hit television show premieres on July 2.

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