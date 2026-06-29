Comedian Michelle Buteau Has Hilarious Take on Celebrity Bike Date Trend Approved by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sydney Sweeney and More

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'You Gotta Slow Down'

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/youtube Michelle Buteau revealed her hot takes on 'TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Chalamet and Jenner appeared to bring the trend to the forefront after the pair were spotted riding Citi Bikes together throughout New York City. Hoping to get her comedic commentary on the trend, hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones asked what Buteau thought of the cardio-based date activity. "Did my Dutch husband ask you to ask me this?" Buteau joked. Her husband, Gijs van der Most, is from the Netherlands, a country widely known to embrace bikes as transportation. "I didn't realize what bike ride dating was until I went to Amsterdam to see him," she said. "And I was like 'you gotta slow down.'" Buteau expressed her concern about couples being able to keep up with one another as they zoom through the streets, evading paparazzi.

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Source: MEGA Michelle Buteau gave a few words of advice to celebrities that try speeding across the city on bikes.

"If someone is slower, you've just got to slow down," she said, speaking from experience. "Because I haven't seen my feet since I was 12 for other reasons." Kardashian may be able to relate to Buteau's biking woes. In a video posted with her F1 racing boyfriend, she appeared to panic as she lost control of her bike as he zoomed ahead. "I'm balancing out here like it's the Cirque du Soleil," Buteau added. "Don't do it, don't leave me at the light, that's not nice."

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Source: MEGA Michelle Buteau noted that the activity is good 'cardio' after a night out.

On the plus side, Buteau noted, biking as a date activity, especially after a night out can be a great way to end the night. "Get a little cardio," she said. "It really sobers you up on the way home to make better decisions." Sweeney and Braun appeared to go incognito on their own nighttime bike date in early June after visiting Times Square in New York City. "I'm into it," Buteau concluded.

Source: MEGA Michelle Buteau appeared on the show to promoted the final season of 'Survival of the Thickest.'