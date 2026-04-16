Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Scooter Braun Has 2-Word Response After Hard-Launching Romance With Stunning Actress

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are Instagram official! The couple hard-launched their relationship with a sweet Instagram Story published on Wednesday, April 15. Sweeney initially shared a black-and-white photo of herself smiling next to her man at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere last week.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun recently attended the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere together.

The producer later reposted the image to his Story, writing, “Lucky b------.” Just one hour prior, Braun, 44, hyped up his woman by sharing a post about how “Sydney Sweeney just went No. 1 in both television and film.” The lovebirds were spotted kissing from the crowd at the Euphoria premiere, as seen in a viral video shared to X on Wednesday, April 8. In the PDA-packed clip, the White Lotus alum, 28, grabbed Braun’s cheek and pulled him into a hug after waving to a guest in the red velvet seat behind her. The stars were later spotted leaving an after-party together at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, Calif. Sweeney stunned in a white mini dress with draped sleeves, while Braun sported a navy blue suit and black glasses.

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When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just went Instagram official.

Sweeney and Braun began dating in June 2025 after spending time in Italy together during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding weekend. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants." "He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of Braun.

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Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun sparked dating rumors after they both attended a wedding in Italy.

The celebs’ connection heated up as they attended Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with Sweeney’s parents in September 2025. They were later photographed in November of last year cuddling up in the pool at the TV star’s Florida Keys home.

Sydney Sweeney Was Set to Marry Jonathan Davino

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino split in January 2025.