'Communist' Zohran Mamdani Bashed by Conservatives After Quoting Ronald Reagan During Grocery Store Speech: 'Fully Deranged'

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New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani quoted famed former Republican president Ronald Reagan and it didn't go over well with other conservatives. The democratic socialist politician, 34, said during his speech in the Bronx about the area's first city-run grocery store how Reagan once warned citizens about the dangers of the government.

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Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani discussed opening up a new grocery store in the Bronx on May 18.

"Standing here this morning, I cannot help but think of the words of our 40th president, Ronald Reagan. He famously said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I'm from the government, and I'm here to help,’" Mamdani said on Monday, May 18. "It's a good quote, but I disagree." The Uganda-born lawmaker continued: "I think nine more terrifying words are actually, ‘I worked all day and can't feed my family.’" Mamdani then went on to discuss details about the new grocery store, saying his administration is "going to use the power of government to lower prices and make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table."

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Conservatives Took to Social Media to Slam Zohran Mamdani's Speech

Source: MEGA Some Republican figures were upset over the mayor's statements.

"When government understands its purpose as serving the very working people that it has left behind, time and again, it can make a difference in the most pressing struggles facing our city today," Mamdani added. Several conservative figures were unhappy with him seemingly taking a jab at the late actor, who died in 2004. RightLine News Chief Content Officer Eric Daugherty yelled on X: "What a FREAKING DISASTER! He REALLY thinks this will work."

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Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani was labeled as a 'communist' and a 'marxist.'

He then bashed Mamdani for being a "FULL DERANGED MARXIST" and forewarned New Yorkers to be "prepared for utter failure." The GOP also chimed in and designated the mayor as a "communist" on social media. Turning Point USA head Andrew Kolvet wrote that Mamdani "flipped Ronald Reagan's warning upside down." "His answer is government-run grocery stores that will use taxpayer advantages to undercut private competition," Kolvet added.

Bill Maher Previously Labeled the NYC Mayor a 'Communist'

Source: MEGA Bill Maher previously blasted Zohran Mamdani.