MAGA Turns Against 'Loser' Kyle Rittenhouse After He Sides With Donald Trump Foe

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Kyle Rittenhouse, who gained national prominence in August 2020 when, at age 17, he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wis., and was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense, faced severe backlash from MAGA loyalists after publicly endorsing and campaigning for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) ahead of Kentucky’s Republican primary. The fallout highlights deep internal tensions within the movement regarding absolute loyalty to President Donald Trump's preferred candidates. On Friday, May 16, Rittenhouse joined Massie at a campaign event at a shooting range in Burlington, Ky. During the event, Rittenhouse praised Massie as "the greatest congressman, I believe, in a very long time" and brushed aside criticisms against him as lies. Rittenhouse defended Massie's conservative voting record, noting he votes conservative 92 percent of the time, and explained the remaining 8 percent as votes meant to expose p-------- — referencing Massie's push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

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Source: MEGA Rittenhouse also noted that Massie had supported him since the beginning of his 2020 legal troubles.

Rittenhouse also noted that Massie had supported him since the beginning of his 2020 legal troubles. The endorsement directly clashed with the POTUS, who has actively sought to unseat Massie in the primary. Trump recruited and endorsed retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein to challenge Massie. Massie fell out of favor with Trump after voting against major Trump-backed legislation, including what Trump called his "One Big Beautiful Bill," and pushing for the Epstein files release, which Trump has publicly attacked. Trump blasted Massie online, calling him a "grandstander" and a "loser.”

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Source: MEGA MAGA influencers and loyalists immediately turned on Rittenhouse.

MAGA influencers and loyalists immediately turned on Rittenhouse, who was previously treated as a conservative hero following his 2021 acquittal. High-profile pro-Trump accounts like "Catturd" piled on, claiming they had previously warned people about Rittenhouse. Media figures and online loyalists mocked his intelligence and appearance, calling him a "loser" and stating their support for him was finished. “Wow! Kyle Rittenhouse turned out to be a complete d-------, we should’ve left him to the liberal wolves in 2020!” wrote MAGA booster Vince Langman. Rittenhouse replied “LOL” along with a screenshot of Langman’s previous post, which read: “We need to build a statue in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse, a true American hero.”

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Source: MEGA Kyle Rittenhouse was torn apart for supporting Thomas Massie.

“Screw that pasty doughboy. His 5 minutes of fame are over. He supports Massie, says all you need to know. He’s an idiot,” one wrote. “He was literally too low IQ to join the military or police. This kid is a loser,” snapped another. Many former supporters mockingly posted that they were "canceling their Kyle Rittenhouse subscription" over his refusal to fall in line with Trump’s endorsements.

Source: MEGA Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis broke ranks with the movement to defend Rittenhouse.