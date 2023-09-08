Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Is a 'Shell' of Her Former Self After Actor Is Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, is having a hard time figuring out her new normal — just one day after the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

“Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,” a source told the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 7, adding that Phillips, 43, is reportedly "a shell" of her former self following the news.