Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Is a 'Shell' of Her Former Self After Actor Is Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, is having a hard time figuring out her new normal — just one day after the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.
“Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all,” a source told the Daily Mail on Thursday, September 7, adding that Phillips, 43, is reportedly "a shell" of her former self following the news.
“They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed,” the insider continued. “And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine.”
As OK! previously reported, the 47-year-old will be serving three decades in prison for two rapes he committed in 2003.
In the meantime, the model is "trying to be strong" for their daughter, Fianna, 9.
“She is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her,” the source claimed. “It can only be compared to a divorce or a death for her not being able to be with Danny the way they were.”
The Connecticut native, who has been married to the Ranch alum since October 2011, was in the courtroom when he was fate was sealed, and according to Variety, he even blew a kiss to his wife after the maximum possible sentence was revealed.
Officers are now constantly checking in on Masterson while in jail, TMZ reported. The authorities are looking in on him every 30 minutes to make sure he's safe or is showing any signs of distress. If so, he will be taken in for a mental health evaluation.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made his decision after hearing moving speeches given by the two female victims.
"Mr. Masterson, I know that you're sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Olmedo said to the star before sentencing him. "But, Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. One way or another, you will have to come to terms with your prior actions and their consequences."
Despite the messy situation, Masterson's attorney, Shawn Holley, is confident his client's conviction will be overturned on appeal.