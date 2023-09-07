Leah Remini Reveals She's 'Relieved' After 'Dangerous Rapist' Danny Masterson Is Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

"These women not only faced the living h--- of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement," she alleged.

Remini also claimed that in Scientology, reporting fellow members of the religious organization to authorities is a "high crime" with "devastating" consequences.

"You will lose everything you've ever known, from your family to your friends to your job," she said.