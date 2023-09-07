Leah Remini Reveals She's 'Relieved' After 'Dangerous Rapist' Danny Masterson Is Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison
Leah Remini is feeling grateful after That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life for sexually assaulting two women in the 2000s.
In a lengthy statement shared to X, previously known as Twitter, the King of Queens actress shared that sitting in court with his victims was a "surreal experience," before slamming the Church of Scientology for allegedly helping followers cover up wrongdoings and "snatch justice away" from their accusers.
"For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige," she wrote on Thursday, September 7. "I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status," she continued. "Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."
"These women not only faced the living h--- of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement," she alleged.
Remini also claimed that in Scientology, reporting fellow members of the religious organization to authorities is a "high crime" with "devastating" consequences.
"You will lose everything you've ever known, from your family to your friends to your job," she said.
- Leah Remini Amends Scientology Lawsuit: Actress Claims She's Experienced 'Aggressive Harassment' Since Suing the Church
- Leah Remini Accused the Church of Scientology of Threatening Anderson Cooper and Conan O'Brien in Bombshell Lawsuit
- It's War: 5 Most Explosive Allegations in Leah Remini's Lawsuit Against Scientology
"The women who survived Danny's predation fought tirelessly for justice," she noted. "Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful."
Remini concluded her statement by thanking the detectives that worked the case, the LA District Attorney's office and the judge and jury for their hard work throughout the trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Masterson had no visible reaction when he was sentenced to serve decades behind bars on Thursday, September 7.
The actor received the maximum sentence and will not be eligible for parole for more than 25 years. However, if he petitions and is not granted parole, he could potentially be imprisoned for the remainder of his life.