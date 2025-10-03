Conan O'Brien 'Outraged' by Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: 'I'm Glad He's Back'

Article continues below advertisement

Conan O’Brien made his opinion loud and clear about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC. During the film premiere of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You on Thursday, October 2, a reporter asked O'Brien what he thought of Jimmy Kimmel Live! briefly going off air after the late-night host made controversial comments about the late Charlie Kirk.

'I'm Glad He's Back'

Source: mega The comedian said he is 'glad' Jimmy Kimmel is back on air.

In support of the fellow comedian, O’Brien said, “Obviously, all of us were outraged by what happened, and everyone did the right thing. And I don’t just mean in the late-night community; I mean all across show business. And anyone who works in media, works in journalism, anyone with a conscience, everyone stood up and said, ‘Nope, you can’t do that. That is not right.’ So, I’m glad that he’s back.” He also joked there are “so many Jimmys now,” pointing out how television personalities are being canceled left and right for their political positions and commitment to creating a work environment that is DEI-inclusive.

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Returned After 6 Days

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube The late-night host's show returned after a 6-day suspension.

Kimmel’s suspension was short-lived, lasting six days after he was told by ABC executives that the “temperature” of his show needed to settle before he was allowed back on air. The late-night host, who has been with the network for 22 years, was asked to make an apology and donation to Kirk’s widow, Erika, and the activist’s Turning Point USA organization to have his show reinstated, though while off air, he declined to do so. During his first night back on September 23, Jimmy didn’t exactly apologize to Erika; however, about halfway through his opening monologue, he discussed her strength and what he hopes America can learn from the political assassination of the 31-year-old.

Jimmy Kimmel Commends Erika Kirk

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Jimmy Kimmel complimented Erika Kirk for forgiving her husband's alleged killer.

“Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him,” Jimmy stated. The comedian also claimed that he did not intend on mocking Charlie’s murder, adding that he understood why many people were upset with him over his distasteful take on the right-wing activist’s public death.

Jimmy Kimmel Says He Understands Why People Were 'Upset'

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube The comedian said he understood why some people did not like his comments about Charlie Kirk.