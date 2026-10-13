Connie Britton 'Bawled' at Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Alongside 'Nashville' Costars: 'I'm Finding Solace'

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Britton recalled breaking down in tears alongside her Nashville costars as they gathered to remember Hayden Panettiere at her memorial. "We all just bawled," Britton, 59, said in an interview published Tuesday, October 13. "I'm finding solace and connection within the community of people who still remain."

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Britton Recalled Attending Hayden Panettiere's Memorial

Source: MEGA Connie Britton explained that Hayden Panettiere became an aunt for her son, Yoby, while on the set of 'Nashville.'

Britton and Panettiere starred on the country music drama Nashville, which aired from 2012 to 2018. The Friday Night Lights actress reflected on filming the series, which began shortly after she adopted her son, Yoby, in 2011, with Panettiere quickly taking on an aunt-like role in his life. "I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help,” Britton said of her son, who is now 15 years old. "Every time Yoby was on set and Hayden was there, she’d just stop everything. Everything became about Yoby. It just felt like sweetness."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died at age 36 on August 16.

As OK! previously reported, Panettiere died at age 36 after being found unresponsive in a Greenville, S.C., apartment on August 16. Her death was ruled an accident by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, which determined that the official cause was the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere Was Honored Last Month in Malibu

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, was invited to the memorial, but skipped the event.

A memorial for the actress was held in Malibu on September 19, where loved ones and former costars gathered to honor her life and legacy. Hayden's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere attended the memorial, while her mother, Lesley Vogel, was invited, but was unable to attend due to a a reported family emergency.

Hayden Panettiere Didn't Want to 'Step' on Connie Britton's 'Toes' While Filming 'Nashville'

Source: @conniebritton/Instagram Hayden Panettiere spoke about her relationship with Connie Britton in her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning,' in May.