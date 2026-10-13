Connie Britton 'Bawled' at Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Alongside 'Nashville' Costars: 'I'm Finding Solace'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Connie Britton recalled breaking down in tears alongside her Nashville costars as they gathered to remember Hayden Panettiere at her memorial.
"We all just bawled," Britton, 59, said in an interview published Tuesday, October 13. "I'm finding solace and connection within the community of people who still remain."
Connie Britton Recalled Attending Hayden Panettiere's Memorial
Britton and Panettiere starred on the country music drama Nashville, which aired from 2012 to 2018.
The Friday Night Lights actress reflected on filming the series, which began shortly after she adopted her son, Yoby, in 2011, with Panettiere quickly taking on an aunt-like role in his life.
"I really was looking for my village when I moved there with my tiny baby, and I needed help,” Britton said of her son, who is now 15 years old. "Every time Yoby was on set and Hayden was there, she’d just stop everything. Everything became about Yoby. It just felt like sweetness."
Hayden Panettiere Died on August 16
As OK! previously reported, Panettiere died at age 36 after being found unresponsive in a Greenville, S.C., apartment on August 16.
Her death was ruled an accident by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, which determined that the official cause was the "toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine."
- 'Just Heartbreak': Hayden Panettiere's 'Nashville' Costar Connie Britton Pays Tribute to Actress Following Death Years After On-Set Struggles
- 'Nashville' Stars and Famous Friends Attend Hayden Panettiere's Memorial as Family Remembers Her
- 'Nashville' Star Charles Esten Recalls Emotional First Meeting With Hayden Panettiere After Her Sudden Death
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Hayden Panettiere Was Honored Last Month in Malibu
A memorial for the actress was held in Malibu on September 19, where loved ones and former costars gathered to honor her life and legacy.
Hayden's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere attended the memorial, while her mother, Lesley Vogel, was invited, but was unable to attend due to a a reported family emergency.
Hayden Panettiere Didn't Want to 'Step' on Connie Britton's 'Toes' While Filming 'Nashville'
The Remember the Titans wrote about working with Connie in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which hit bookshelves in May.
"My character wasn’t intended to be the show’s star — not even close," Hayden wrote. "That honor went to Connie, whose Rayna Jaymes was in the twilight of her career, facing a dramatic turning point thanks to yours truly."
In the series, Connie's character was an established country musician who had a rivalry with Hayden's character, a young rising star. The Ice Princess star grew concerned that their fictional rivalry could spill over into real life and was conscious of not wanting to "step on" on Connie's toes.
"I was 23 years old, and Connie was in her 40s with three Emmy nominations under her belt," she continued. "She was also a new mom. This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I — not my character — was trying to compete with her. … I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton."