The Full Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Reveals Unseen Tributes and Special Thanks Including Ex Wladimir Klitschko
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life program included a "Special Thanks" section that recognized several people and brands, including her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
The memorial program obtained by TMZ also revealed additional details about the late actress’ celebration of life, including several speakers who were not previously identified.
A banner at the memorial remembered Panettiere with the words, "May her fierce and beautiful light shine on forever."
Wladimir Klitschko Received A Special Thanks
The program's "Special Thanks" section included Klitschko, Panettiere's former fiancé and the father of her child.
Cameron Diaz's wine brand Avaline and lifestyle and clothing brand Aviator Nation were also recognized in the section.
The ceremony was followed by a private reception at an estate in the Malibu Colony enclave.
The event featured a black-and-white headshot of Panettiere looking over her shoulder and listed several people who paid tribute to her.
Among them were Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Evan Ross, Jeff Beacher, and Sanoe Lake.
Caroline D'Amore's young daughter also sang during the celebration of life, according to the report.
Per TMZ, the memorial took place Saturday, September 19, at Malibu Pacific Church, where sources told the outlet that around 150 guests reportedly gathered to remember Panettiere, and it was "beautiful."
Hayden Panettiere's Mother Was Absent From Memorial
- Hayden Panettiere's Celebration of Life Set for Malibu, Boyfriend Brian Hickerson and Mom Not Invited: Report
- Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Honors Late Actress on Her 37th Birthday: 'You Will Never Be Forgotten'
- Hayden Panettiere's Rep Slams 'Gossip and Speculation' as Death Investigation Deepens, Urges Respect for Her Memory and Privacy
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Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, attended the memorial, while her mother, Lesley Vogel, was not present.
Sources previously claimed Lesley was not invited, but a source closer to her disputed that account and said she missed the celebration because of a family emergency.
Hayden's longtime boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, also did not attend.
The Heroes actress was found unresponsive by Zach at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after first responders received a 911 call at around 1:51 p.m.
Hayden was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The Bring It On: All or Nothing star was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.
Audio from the 911 dispatch call also included discussion of an apparent overdose.
The Scream VI actress's death was later followed by reports from law enforcement sources who believed she took an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.
Brian Hickerson Spoke Out After Hayden Panettiere's Death
Brian spoke out nearly a month after Hayden's death.
The 37-year-old was approached at a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on September 16.
When asked how he was doing in a video obtained by E! News, Hickerson replied, "How do you think I'm doing?"
After a photographer offered his condolences, Brian kept his response brief.
"Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man," he said.