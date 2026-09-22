or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hayden Panettiere
OK LogoNEWS

The Full Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Reveals Unseen Tributes and Special Thanks Including Ex Wladimir Klitschko

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life program featured a black-and-white photo of the late actress.

Profile Image

Sept. 22 2026, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life program included a "Special Thanks" section that recognized several people and brands, including her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

The memorial program obtained by TMZ also revealed additional details about the late actress’ celebration of life, including several speakers who were not previously identified.

A banner at the memorial remembered Panettiere with the words, "May her fierce and beautiful light shine on forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Wladimir Klitschko Received A Special Thanks

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Wladimir Klitschko was included in Hayden Panettiere's 'Special Thanks' section.
Source: MEGA

Wladimir Klitschko was included in Hayden Panettiere's 'Special Thanks' section.

The program's "Special Thanks" section included Klitschko, Panettiere's former fiancé and the father of her child.

Cameron Diaz's wine brand Avaline and lifestyle and clothing brand Aviator Nation were also recognized in the section.

The ceremony was followed by a private reception at an estate in the Malibu Colony enclave.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hayden Panettiere's memorial program listed several additional speakers and special acknowledgments.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's memorial program listed several additional speakers and special acknowledgments.

The event featured a black-and-white headshot of Panettiere looking over her shoulder and listed several people who paid tribute to her.

Among them were Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Evan Ross, Jeff Beacher, and Sanoe Lake.

Caroline D'Amore's young daughter also sang during the celebration of life, according to the report.

Per TMZ, the memorial took place Saturday, September 19, at Malibu Pacific Church, where sources told the outlet that around 150 guests reportedly gathered to remember Panettiere, and it was "beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Mother Was Absent From Memorial

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Lesley Vogel was absent from Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life amid differing accounts about her absence.
Source: MEGA

Lesley Vogel was absent from Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life amid differing accounts about her absence.

Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, attended the memorial, while her mother, Lesley Vogel, was not present.

Sources previously claimed Lesley was not invited, but a source closer to her disputed that account and said she missed the celebration because of a family emergency.

Hayden's longtime boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, also did not attend.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at 36 after emergency crews responded to a cardiac arrest.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at 36 after emergency crews responded to a cardiac arrest.

The Heroes actress was found unresponsive by Zach at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after first responders received a 911 call at around 1:51 p.m.

Hayden was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The Bring It On: All or Nothing star was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

Audio from the 911 dispatch call also included discussion of an apparent overdose.

The Scream VI actress's death was later followed by reports from law enforcement sources who believed she took an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hickerson Spoke Out After Hayden Panettiere's Death

Image of Brian Hickerson spoke for the first time about Hayden Panettiere's death when approached in South Carolina.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson spoke for the first time about Hayden Panettiere's death when approached in South Carolina.

Brian spoke out nearly a month after Hayden's death.

The 37-year-old was approached at a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on September 16.

When asked how he was doing in a video obtained by E! News, Hickerson replied, "How do you think I'm doing?"

After a photographer offered his condolences, Brian kept his response brief.

"Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.