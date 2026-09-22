The Full Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Reveals Unseen Tributes and Special Thanks Including Ex Wladimir Klitschko

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Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life program included a "Special Thanks" section that recognized several people and brands, including her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The memorial program obtained by TMZ also revealed additional details about the late actress’ celebration of life, including several speakers who were not previously identified. A banner at the memorial remembered Panettiere with the words, "May her fierce and beautiful light shine on forever."

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Wladimir Klitschko Received A Special Thanks

Source: MEGA Wladimir Klitschko was included in Hayden Panettiere's 'Special Thanks' section.

The program's "Special Thanks" section included Klitschko, Panettiere's former fiancé and the father of her child. Cameron Diaz's wine brand Avaline and lifestyle and clothing brand Aviator Nation were also recognized in the section. The ceremony was followed by a private reception at an estate in the Malibu Colony enclave.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's memorial program listed several additional speakers and special acknowledgments.

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Hayden Panettiere's Mother Was Absent From Memorial

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Source: MEGA Lesley Vogel was absent from Hayden Panettiere's celebration of life amid differing accounts about her absence.

Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, attended the memorial, while her mother, Lesley Vogel, was not present. Sources previously claimed Lesley was not invited, but a source closer to her disputed that account and said she missed the celebration because of a family emergency. Hayden's longtime boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, also did not attend.

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at 36 after emergency crews responded to a cardiac arrest.

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Brian Hickerson Spoke Out After Hayden Panettiere's Death

Source: MEGA Brian Hickerson spoke for the first time about Hayden Panettiere's death when approached in South Carolina.