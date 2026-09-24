NEWS Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Her Memorial But Couldn't Attend: Source Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was remembered by family, friends and former costars during an intimate celebration of life in Malibu, Calif. Taylor Camp Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, was reportedly invited to her late daughter's celebration of life despite previous reports claiming she had been left off the guest list. A source told People that Vogel, 70, was invited to the September 19 memorial in Malibu, Calif., but was ultimately unable to attend. The service brought together Panettiere's family, friends and former costars just over a month after her death at age 36.

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Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Hayden Panettiere's Memorial

Source: MEGA Lesley Vogel had previously spoken publicly about her complicated relationship with her daughter.

Vogel's absence initially sparked questions about whether she had been invited to the private gathering. While TMZ previously reported that Vogel was not on the guest list, a source close to her disputed the claim and said she missed the ceremony because of a family emergency. People has now also reported that Vogel received an invitation but was unable to make it.

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Hayden Panettiere and Her Mom Had a Strained Relationship

Source: MEGA Despite their estrangement, Lesley Vogel said after Hayden Panettiere's death that she hoped people would remember the person her daughter 'really was.'

Panettiere and Vogel had previously been open about difficulties in their mother-daughter relationship. Following the Nashville star's death, however, Vogel remembered her daughter as a talented and outgoing person and said she wanted the public to remember who Panettiere "really was."

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Hayden Panettiere's Dad Attended the Service

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere's father, Alan Panettiere, joined stars including Connie Britton and Ruby Rose.

Panettiere's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, was among the family members who attended. Several of the actress' famous friends and former colleagues also gathered to remember her, including Ruby Rose, Connie Britton, Charles Esten and Evan Ross. Connie shared memories from their time together, while Charles and 11-year-old Isabella D'Amore performed during the gathering.

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Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Included Personal Tributes

Source: MEGA The memorial incorporated Hayden Panettiere's passion for marine conservation, including imagery of dolphins swimming.

The intimate service incorporated several details celebrating Hayden's life and passions. Guests received hats featuring her initials, while a large screen displayed a photo of the Heroes alum alongside images of dolphins swimming in an ocean, a tribute to her longtime passion for marine conservation. A representative later described the memorial as a "beautiful ceremony filled with love."

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Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Was Recently Revealed

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya.