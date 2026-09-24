or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hayden Panettierre
OK LogoNEWS

Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Her Memorial But Couldn't Attend: Source

Image of Lesley Vogel, Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was remembered by family, friends and former costars during an intimate celebration of life in Malibu, Calif.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, was reportedly invited to her late daughter's celebration of life despite previous reports claiming she had been left off the guest list.

A source told People that Vogel, 70, was invited to the September 19 memorial in Malibu, Calif., but was ultimately unable to attend. The service brought together Panettiere's family, friends and former costars just over a month after her death at age 36.

Article continues below advertisement

Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Hayden Panettiere's Memorial

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Lesley Vogel had previously spoken publicly about her complicated relationship with her daughter.
Source: MEGA

Lesley Vogel had previously spoken publicly about her complicated relationship with her daughter.

Vogel's absence initially sparked questions about whether she had been invited to the private gathering.

While TMZ previously reported that Vogel was not on the guest list, a source close to her disputed the claim and said she missed the ceremony because of a family emergency. People has now also reported that Vogel received an invitation but was unable to make it.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere and Her Mom Had a Strained Relationship

image of Despite their estrangement, Lesley Vogel said after Hayden Panettiere's death that she hoped people would remember the person her daughter 'really was.'
Source: MEGA

Despite their estrangement, Lesley Vogel said after Hayden Panettiere's death that she hoped people would remember the person her daughter 'really was.'

Panettiere and Vogel had previously been open about difficulties in their mother-daughter relationship.

Following the Nashville star's death, however, Vogel remembered her daughter as a talented and outgoing person and said she wanted the public to remember who Panettiere "really was."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Dad Attended the Service

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettierre

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Hayden Panettiere's father, Alan Panettiere, joined stars including Connie Britton and Ruby Rose.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's father, Alan Panettiere, joined stars including Connie Britton and Ruby Rose.

Panettiere's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, was among the family members who attended.

Several of the actress' famous friends and former colleagues also gathered to remember her, including Ruby Rose, Connie Britton, Charles Esten and Evan Ross. Connie shared memories from their time together, while Charles and 11-year-old Isabella D'Amore performed during the gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Included Personal Tributes

Image of The memorial incorporated Hayden Panettiere's passion for marine conservation, including imagery of dolphins swimming.
Source: MEGA

The memorial incorporated Hayden Panettiere's passion for marine conservation, including imagery of dolphins swimming.

The intimate service incorporated several details celebrating Hayden's life and passions.

Guests received hats featuring her initials, while a large screen displayed a photo of the Heroes alum alongside images of dolphins swimming in an ocean, a tribute to her longtime passion for marine conservation.

A representative later described the memorial as a "beautiful ceremony filled with love."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Was Recently Revealed

Image of Hayden Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya.

The new details about the memorial come shortly after officials announced Hayden's cause of death.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on September 22 that the actress died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. Her death was ruled an accident.

Hayden died on August 16, just days before what would have been her 37th birthday. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.