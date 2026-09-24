Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mom Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Her Memorial But Couldn't Attend: Source
Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, was reportedly invited to her late daughter's celebration of life despite previous reports claiming she had been left off the guest list.
A source told People that Vogel, 70, was invited to the September 19 memorial in Malibu, Calif., but was ultimately unable to attend. The service brought together Panettiere's family, friends and former costars just over a month after her death at age 36.
Lesley Vogel Was Invited to Hayden Panettiere's Memorial
Vogel's absence initially sparked questions about whether she had been invited to the private gathering.
While TMZ previously reported that Vogel was not on the guest list, a source close to her disputed the claim and said she missed the ceremony because of a family emergency. People has now also reported that Vogel received an invitation but was unable to make it.
Hayden Panettiere and Her Mom Had a Strained Relationship
Panettiere and Vogel had previously been open about difficulties in their mother-daughter relationship.
Following the Nashville star's death, however, Vogel remembered her daughter as a talented and outgoing person and said she wanted the public to remember who Panettiere "really was."
Hayden Panettiere's Dad Attended the Service
- Hayden Panettiere's Mom Lesley Vogel Has 'Questions' About Daughter's Sudden Death Amid Criticism, Blames 'Estrangement' on 'Toxic Individual'
- The Full Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Reveals Unseen Tributes and Special Thanks Including Ex Wladimir Klitschko
- Hayden Panettiere's Celebration of Life Set for Malibu, Boyfriend Brian Hickerson and Mom Not Invited: Report
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Panettiere's father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, was among the family members who attended.
Several of the actress' famous friends and former colleagues also gathered to remember her, including Ruby Rose, Connie Britton, Charles Esten and Evan Ross. Connie shared memories from their time together, while Charles and 11-year-old Isabella D'Amore performed during the gathering.
Hayden Panettiere's Memorial Included Personal Tributes
The intimate service incorporated several details celebrating Hayden's life and passions.
Guests received hats featuring her initials, while a large screen displayed a photo of the Heroes alum alongside images of dolphins swimming in an ocean, a tribute to her longtime passion for marine conservation.
A representative later described the memorial as a "beautiful ceremony filled with love."
Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Was Recently Revealed
The new details about the memorial come shortly after officials announced Hayden's cause of death.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on September 22 that the actress died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. Her death was ruled an accident.
Hayden died on August 16, just days before what would have been her 37th birthday. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.