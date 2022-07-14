Scary SituationConstance Wu Tried To Commit Suicide After Receiving 'Severe' Hate On Social Media: 'Luckily, A Friend Found Me'
After a three-year hiatus, Constance Wu revealed why she took a step back from social media: the backlash and hate she once received from online trolls pushed her to try and commit suicide.
The actress, 40, shared the shocking confession to also announce she was releasing a book titled Making a Scene.
In a lengthy note posted to Twitter, the star explained the scary situation occurred after she expressed her disappointment that her hit comedy series Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for another season. At the time, she tweeted she was "so upset" and "crying" over the renewal news, which didn't sit well with fans.
She later clarified that filming for the show would prevent her from pursuing a passion project.
"When I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore," the mom-of-one wrote in her recently posted message. "That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."
The Crazy Rich Asians star said the scary situation made her "reassess a lot," so she put her career on hold to focus on her mental health.
"AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough. While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community," noted the actress. "Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time.”
Wu said she's sharing her story in a book "to help people talk out the uncomfortable stuff."
"While my book is not always the most flattering portrayal, it's as honest as I know how to be," Wu concluded. "Because the truth is, I'm not poised or graceful or perfect. I'm emotional. I make mistakes ... lots of 'em!"