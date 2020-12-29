Actress Constance Wu welcomed her first baby over the summer and we didn’t even know she was pregnant!

According to E! News, Wu and her partner, Ryan Kattner, welcomed a little girl in summer but her name is still unknown, nor do we know what month her daughter was born.

Wu keeps a low profile so it’s no surprise that she isn’t the type for a big pregnancy announcement or a gender reveal as she hasn’t posted on Instagram since May and has not tweeted all year. However, she was spotted at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in February and kept mum about the bun in the oven.

CONSTANCE WU SAYS SHE GAVE LAP DANCES TO STRANGERS WHILE DOING RESEARCH FOR HER ROLE IN ‘HUSTLERS’

A source told E! that “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy.”

Kattner records music under the name Honus Honus, but before meeting her current beau, Wu was seeing Ben Hethcoat but split in February 2018. Wu has previously been criticized for her partners in the past.

“They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they saw on my social media, the one I was dating when I started my account.” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “But if this anger is so large and triggered by something kind of small and not necessarily verifiable, then it’s about a deeper issue, and I or other Asian women might be the unfortunate target of it.”

“The way I try to think about it is if somebody needs to target me as part of their longer journey to figure out how they feel about themselves and their place in the world, I think that’s fine. Of course hateful things don’t feel good, but I understand.”

FANS TROLL CONSTANCE WU AFTER ABC ANNOUNCES THEY’RE CANCELING ‘FOB’ — ‘CONGRATULATIONS’

Her dating life also suffered due to her career but she didn’t let ex-boyfriends hold her back! “I had a boyfriend I was in love with, who wasn’t too psyched with the idea of being with an actress, because it wasn’t stable,” she told the Guardian in 2018. “He said: ‘I just want a partner with a stable job.’ I tried it. It didn’t work for me. And that relationship did not end up working out.”

Wu is also set to reprise her role in Crazy Rich Asians as Rachel Chu but aside from the coronavirus pandemic pushing plans back “They’ve got the two books that [Crazy Rich Asians author] Kevin Kwan wrote still to come and they’re trying to find an angle to convert those from page to script to film,” costar Henry Golding, told Digital Spy in September

CONSTANCE WU ADMITS SHE WAS AFRAID TO RETURN TO ‘FRESH OFF THE BOAT’ SET AFTER CONTROVERSIAL TWEETS

“It’s a very complicated process because, visually, sometimes a novel doesn’t make as much sense as it would on the screen in a direct adaptation. So, you have to really change it up to make it interesting.”

Congrats to the happy couple!