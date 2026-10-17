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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem Latest News, Updates & Gossip
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Inside Corey Lewandowski's Political Rise, Sexual Harassment Scandal and Rumored Kristi Noem Affair

Image of Corey Lewandowski.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski returned to Donald Trump’s political circle amid renewed scrutiny over his role.

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Oct. 17 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET

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Corey Lewandowski continues to captivate the political scene, particularly with his rumored affair with Kristi Noem. His journey through the political landscape is marked by both ambition and controversy.

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Donald Trump’s First Campaign Put Corey Lewandowski in the Spotlight

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Image of Corey Lewandowski began his political career as a congressional aide before working with the Republican National Committee.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski began his political career as a congressional aide before working with the Republican National Committee.

After earning a Master’s degree in political science, Lewandowski reached out to nearly every Republican who had won by a slim margin in 1997, expressing his desire to manage their campaigns. “I want to manage your next campaign, because you need my help,” he wrote, showcasing a determination that would define his career.

Lewandowski began as a congressional aide and later joined the Republican National Committee. In 2014, he met Donald Trump, which dramatically altered his career trajectory. He took the reins as manager of Trump’s first presidential campaign.

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Controversies and Allegations Followed Lewandowski’s Career

Image of Corey Lewandowski faced sexual harassment allegations from Trashelle Odom, who said his behavior had made her feel stalked and fearful.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski faced sexual harassment allegations from Trashelle Odom, who said his behavior had made her feel stalked and fearful.

“Lewandowski mirrors Trump’s persona,” political strategist Ryan Williams noted. He emphasized that both Lewandowski and Trump share similar traits, including a love for power and a penchant for quick talking.

Despite his successes, Lewandowski faced significant backlash. He became embroiled in an incident involving reporter Michelle Fields, initially denying any physical contact, but later evidence contradicted his claims. Roger Stone, a fellow Trump supporter, voiced concerns, stating, “I am concerned that the controversy will hurt Donald.”

Trump fired Lewandowski in 2016, yet he returned to the inner circle as the leader of a pro-Trump super PAC. Once again, controversy struck when he was accused of sexual harassment by Trashelle Odom, who described feeling stalked and fearful. Taylor Budowich, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced, “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service.”

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Corey Lewandowski Returned to Donald Trump’s Political Circle in 2024

Image of Corey Lewandowski resurfaced as an adviser during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and later took an unpaid special government employee position.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski resurfaced as an adviser during Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and later took an unpaid special government employee position.

In 2024, Lewandowski resurfaced as a presidential campaign advisor, seeking a role as DHS Chief of Staff but ultimately accepting an unpaid special government employee position. His ties to Noem, who he advised during her governorship, have drawn scrutiny.

Although Noem denied the rumors of their relationship, the topic arose during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. She responded, “I am shocked we’re peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.”

Reported Split With Trump Raises Questions About Corey Lewandowski’s Future

Image of Corey Lewandowski’s political future drew renewed attention after reports in 2026 suggested that Donald Trump had ended their association.
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski’s political future drew renewed attention after reports in 2026 suggested that Donald Trump had ended their association.

In a surprising twist, Trump finalized his separation from Lewandowski in 2026, frustrated by his recent actions, as reported by The New York Post.

The political saga continues, leaving many wondering if Lewandowski will reemerge once more or if this marks the end of his tumultuous journey.

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