Inside Corey Lewandowski's Political Rise, Sexual Harassment Scandal and Rumored Kristi Noem Affair
Oct. 17 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET
Corey Lewandowski continues to captivate the political scene, particularly with his rumored affair with Kristi Noem. His journey through the political landscape is marked by both ambition and controversy.
Donald Trump’s First Campaign Put Corey Lewandowski in the Spotlight
After earning a Master’s degree in political science, Lewandowski reached out to nearly every Republican who had won by a slim margin in 1997, expressing his desire to manage their campaigns. “I want to manage your next campaign, because you need my help,” he wrote, showcasing a determination that would define his career.
Lewandowski began as a congressional aide and later joined the Republican National Committee. In 2014, he met Donald Trump, which dramatically altered his career trajectory. He took the reins as manager of Trump’s first presidential campaign.
Controversies and Allegations Followed Lewandowski’s Career
“Lewandowski mirrors Trump’s persona,” political strategist Ryan Williams noted. He emphasized that both Lewandowski and Trump share similar traits, including a love for power and a penchant for quick talking.
Despite his successes, Lewandowski faced significant backlash. He became embroiled in an incident involving reporter Michelle Fields, initially denying any physical contact, but later evidence contradicted his claims. Roger Stone, a fellow Trump supporter, voiced concerns, stating, “I am concerned that the controversy will hurt Donald.”
Trump fired Lewandowski in 2016, yet he returned to the inner circle as the leader of a pro-Trump super PAC. Once again, controversy struck when he was accused of sexual harassment by Trashelle Odom, who described feeling stalked and fearful. Taylor Budowich, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, announced, “Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service.”
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Corey Lewandowski Returned to Donald Trump’s Political Circle in 2024
In 2024, Lewandowski resurfaced as a presidential campaign advisor, seeking a role as DHS Chief of Staff but ultimately accepting an unpaid special government employee position. His ties to Noem, who he advised during her governorship, have drawn scrutiny.
Although Noem denied the rumors of their relationship, the topic arose during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. She responded, “I am shocked we’re peddling tabloid garbage in this committee.”
Reported Split With Trump Raises Questions About Corey Lewandowski’s Future
In a surprising twist, Trump finalized his separation from Lewandowski in 2026, frustrated by his recent actions, as reported by The New York Post.
The political saga continues, leaving many wondering if Lewandowski will reemerge once more or if this marks the end of his tumultuous journey.