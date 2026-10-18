Cornell 7 Case: Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out — Including Mariska Hargitay and Olivia Rodrigo

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The Cornell 7 case has caught Hollywood's attention. In September, a woman identified as Jane Doe in court documents filed a civil lawsuit in New York County Court against seven current and former Cornell University students, alleging that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a fraternity house in October 2024. As news of the lawsuit spread, several celebrities weighed in on the allegations, with some calling for accountability.

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Alex Cooper

Source: MEGA The woman, identified in court documents by the pseudonym Jane Doe, accused several men of sexually assaulting her at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

During the October 11 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, host Alex Cooper discussed the Cornell 7 case with Cornell University professor Kate Manne, expressing support for the plaintiff. "More than one in five women have experienced r---. One in five women. So, every single one of us knows a Jane Doe. Many of us are Jane Doe," Cooper said. "Every once in a while, a story becomes so big and it resonates with so many people that it's clear it has the power to change the way that we talk about an issue. And I think we might be witnessing one of those very moments right now."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin

Source: MEGA The seven men named as defendant became known as the Cornell 7.

Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed concerns about photos of the seven accused men circulating online before the case had been heard in criminal court. Although Griffin said she thinks the men "probably did it," she stressed the importance of due process on the October 1 episode of The View. She reflected, "I get the mob mentality. That was my first reaction. I want to name and shame, but I think we need to let the courts play out."

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Florence Pugh

Source: MEGA Jane Doe alleged she was pressured into consuming drugs before being sexually assaulted.

Florence Pugh reacted to the Cornell 7 case in an Instagram post, writing, "This is really the moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us. You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are. How can you expect us to trust that it's 'not all men' when in moments like this many of you stay quiet?" The East of Eden star described the alleged sexual assault incident as a "horrific act" and expressed concern that "this has happened before, and [she hates] the idea of it happening again." Pugh later denounced Instagram for placing sensitive-content warnings on her posts about the case, arguing the social media platform was limiting discussions about sexual assault. She echoed those concerns during her September 30 appearance on The View, sharing, "R--- is something that lives. The fear of it lives in our bodies, and when stories like this come out and it's really not picked up in the way that you hope it's picked up, it makes me feel scared, it makes me feel anxious, it made me feel so much rage. I'm lucky enough to do what I do and I have a platform and I wanted to talk about it."

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Hudson Williams

Source: MEGA The alleged incident took place in October 2024.

Hudson Williams supported other celebrities in condemning the alleged incident and calling for accountability. The Heated Rivalry star shared photos of the Cornell 7 on his Instagram Stories on September 29 alongside the text, "Arrest them. F--- them and f--- Cornell too."

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Jameela Jamil

Source: MEGA The alleged assault reportedly lasted several hours.

Jameela Jamil did not hold back in an Instagram post in which she advocated for jail time and castration of the seven Cornell University students. "I think the likes of the Cornell 7 shouldn't be allowed p------ anymore. They used them as weapons, so now they have to be confiscated. I think jail time, legal castration and a removal of the s---- seems like the bare minimum," she wrote on the platform.

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Josh Gad

Source: MEGA Jane Doe reported the alleged incident to Cornell University police in November 2024.

Joining the growing calls for accountability, Josh Gad criticized Cornell's handling of the case — especially the disciplinary measures reportedly imposed on some of the accused students. "When we start setting a precedent that our girls and women can be brutally r----, and the resulting disciplinary action is to hand out (checks notes) ESSAYS (like it's Bart Simpson being a lil' rascal), about why it was wrong to brutally violate an innocent girl, we have lost our f------ minds," he wrote on September 27. He continued, "[It's] a violent and sick criminal act that doesn't take a f------ Cornell degree to understand is evil. At this point, it doesn't seem to matter if a woman accuses a President, a Supreme Court justice, a private university student, or an athlete. There is NO SUCH THING as white collar r---." The Frozen actor further emphasized the need for accountability and highlighted the lasting impact of what he called the "destruction of a life." "And we are sending a profoundly disturbing message with our inability to hold anyone accountable that this is OK. F--- that. Enough," Gad added.

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Mariska Hargitay

Source: MEGA A civil lawsuit was filed in September 2026.

"Yes I think we actually *should* ruin the futures of adult men who drug and gang r--- a woman, thanks for asking," the social media post reposted by Mariska Hargitay read. The Joyful Heart Foundation — which Hargitay founded in 2004 to support victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse — also shared a series of posts addressing the sexual assault allegations. "We refuse for this victim to be reduced to just another story. Cornell has failed to protect its students," one of the statements read. The foundation added in a statement, "A Cornell student says she was never told the outcome of her own Title IX case, and the men she accused are back on campus. The Cornell Daily Sun is demanding answers and accountability, and so are we. Survivors deserve to be believed and kept informed. Silence protects no one. To her: we support you."

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Olivia Rodrigo

Source: MEGA Jane Doe's civil lawsuit extends beyond the Cornell 7.

Olivia Rodrigo expressed support for Doe in an Instagram Story on October 4, writing, "Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women." The Grammy winner continued, "Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished. What she lived through matters, and so does the failure of those who could have intervened but chose not to. She deserves answers, consequences, and lasting change."

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Paris Paloma

Source: MEGA Thousands gathered to protest Cornell University's handling of the sexual assault allegations.

Musician Paris Paloma reacted to the Cornell 7 case on Instagram, writing, "MEN AND BOYS ARE 230x TIMES MORE LIKELY TO BE R---- THAN FALSELY ACCUSED OF R---. So why do men consistently fail to hold r------ accountable?"

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Sunny Hostin

Source: MEGA No criminal charges had been filed against the seven accused men as of October 14.