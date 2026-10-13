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Megyn Kelly Slams 'Devil in a Blonde Wig' Podcaster Alex Cooper for Defending Cornell 7's Jane Doe

Image of Megyn Kelly and Alex Cooper
Source: MEGA,UNSPLASH

Megyn Kelly attacked Alex Cooper after showing support for Cornell's Jane Doe.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly unleashed a tirade against popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper after the latter defended the "Jane Doe" plaintiff in the Cornell University sexual assault lawsuit, stating “I am Jane Doe” in solidarity with the alleged victim.

Cooper interviewed Cornell University professor Kate Manne about the case on October 11.

“More than one in five women have experienced rape. One in five women. So, every single one of us knows a Jane Doe. Many of us are Jane Doe,” Cooper said on the podcast. “Every once in a while, a story becomes so big and it resonates with so many people that it’s clear it has the power to change the way that we talk about an issue. And I think we might be witnessing one of those very moments right now.”

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'Raunchy and Absolutely Classless'

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Image of Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted fellow podcaster Alex Cooper over her support of Cornell's Jane Doe.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly blasted fellow podcaster Alex Cooper over her support of Cornell's Jane Doe.

Kelly attacked Cooper on her eponymous podcast on Monday, October 12.

Kelly stated there "isn't a classy bone in that woman's body" and labeled Cooper "a devil in a blonde wig trying to get young women in trouble.”

“She is raunchy and absolutely classless, and now instead of at least having the decency to keep her disgusting mouth shut over this case, she’s decided to put some absurd person on who apparently teaches at Cornell and is an expert in misogyny,” Kelly spewed.

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Image of Kelly said Cooper endangered 'vulnerable young women.'
Source: MEGA

Kelly said Cooper endangered 'vulnerable young women.'

Kelly, 55, questioned what Cooper, 32, was doing during her days at college.

Before launching “Call Her Daddy,” Cooper played college soccer, worked in advertising sales and wrote for a New York City magazine. She dated professional athletes and briefly used platforms like SeekingArrangement to help cover rent while living in the city.

Kelly baselessly claimed that Cooper has done nothing other than "endanger vulnerable young women" and accused her of setting a poor example for young listeners.

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Image of Kelly blasted Cooper over her defense of the #MeToo movement.
Source: MEGA

Kelly blasted Cooper over her defense of the #MeToo movement.

“I don’t want to hear any lectures from Alex Cooper about the #MeToo movement,” Kelly said. “Where were you? You were 22 years old at the time. You were creating a platform, desperate to create a platform for yourself, what did you say? You said nothing.”

“You’ve done nothing other than endanger other young women. That’s how you’ve spent your career. You are endangering vulnerable young women,” the former Fox News host ranted.

Alyssa Milano Slammed Megyn Kelly

Image of Kelly was scorched by actress Alyssa Milano, who called her 'dumb' for mocking Jane Doe's appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kelly was scorched by actress Alyssa Milano, who called her 'dumb' for mocking Jane Doe's appearance.

Cooper has not publicly responded to Kelly's criticisms.

While Kelly has repeatedly targeted Cooper over her dating advice and her podcast episodes, the pregnant star has generally chosen to stay silent and focus on her content rather than engaging in a public feud.

Most recently, actress and activist Alyssa Milano scorched "dumb" Kelly in a Substack letter, accusing her of promoting misogyny and "pure, unvarnished degradation" after Kelly mocked Jane Doe's physical appearance.

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