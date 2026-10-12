TRUE CRIME NEWS Cornell Professor Says 'I Believe Jane Doe' as She Criticizes Victim Blaming and Support for Accused Frat Members: 'What About Her Bright Future?' Source: UNSPLASH 'For the record, I believe Jane Doe,' a Cornell University professor declared during a guest appearance on 'Call Her Daddy.' Lesley Abravanel Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A Cornell University professor has publicly castigated victim blaming and declared alignment with the survivor in the ongoing Cornell 7 case. Kate Manne, an associate professor of philosophy at Cornell University, publicly declared, "For the record, I believe Jane Doe," during a special October 11 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Manne, a prominent feminist philosopher, strongly criticized the public and institutional treatment of sexual assault survivors, emphasizing that "r--- is always 100 percent the fault of the rapist, 0 percent on the victim."

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Source: UNSPLASH The Cornell philosophy professor described frat culture at the Ivy League school

"If you go to the worst frat on the worst night and get absolutely s---faced, anything that happens to you is 100 percent the fault of the people who do that bad thing,” she said. "They acted like they were utterly entitled to take what they wanted from her,” Manne said. You can consent to have s-- with two men but not five men.” Manne pushed back against the public scrutiny directed at Jane Doe. She questioned why public concern often shifts toward protecting the accused men's futures while ignoring the devastation brought upon the survivor's life.

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'What About Her Bright Future?'

Source: UNSPLASH Kate Manne said the worry should be on Jane Doe's future, not the frat boys'.

"So many people worried about him missing out on his bright future. What about her bright future?" Manne asks. Before the interview, Manne joined hundreds of students and faculty members in on-campus protests, saying Cornell University failed Jane Doe in how it handled the 2024 fraternity house report. "The mood is pretty grim. I think students are incredibly upset and it's really all anyone can talk about,” Manne said of the campus vibes. "I think a lot of students feel very betrayed. Women and girls are owed safety of a kind that we don't currently have."

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Source: UNSPLASH Five of the Cornell 7 were 'free to graduate' while Jane Doe dropped out.

“It is just really shocking to draw the contrast between Jane Doe, who dropped out of Cornell, didn't have her tuition refunded, whereas uh five of the seven men were free to graduate,” she said. The statements arrive amid a national wave of outrage and the viral "#IAmJaneDoe" social media movement. A former Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang-r---- by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity in October 2024.

Cornell 7 Aftermath

Source: MEGA NY Attorney General Letitia James said charges will be brought if warranted.